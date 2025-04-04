Band Reeves Releases Debut Centricity Music Single, 'Outrun You'

Band Reeves

- Jeramy ReevesNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fusing complementary country and Christian musical genres rooted in life on the farm and the faith that sustains them, Palestine, TX-based Band Reeves brothers Jeramy and Cody release their Centricity Music debut single,“Outrun You.” Available now at streaming and digital outlets everywhere via , the song was birthed after Jeramy's transformational encounter with Christ.Although he made a public profession of faith at age 12, it wasn't until he was 23 that Jeramy experienced a real relationship with Jesus.“I made a lot of stupid decisions as a teenager,” he admits.“I was walking further and further away from what I knew was true.”During his wayward season, Jeramy's wife had a life-changing encounter with the Lord at 18, the same year they were married.“I just watched God radically change her, and that challenged me in a lot of ways,” the oldest Reeves brother reflects,“in the way she was living and handling our marriage, and in the way she could forgive and move forward.”When divorce entered the conversation, Jeramy found himself at a crossroads. After digging into the Bible and examining the theology behind different religious schools of thought, he made a personal decision to genuinely follow Jesus.“I got on my knees at two o'clock in the morning, put my face in the gravel; and I just told God, 'I don't know what happened to me when I was 12 years old, but I know where I'm sitting right now,'” he remembers.“I asked God to save me, and when I stood up from that little heart-to-heart with Jesus, God started radically changing me, and He healed my marriage.”Today, Jeramy, and his wife have been married for 14 years and have eight children; and his conversion story is written into the lived-in lyrics of Band Reeves' debut song,“Outrun You.” The song is a backwoods-flavored, harmony-laced first offering from the band that was co-written with GRAMMYAward-nominated, multiple Dove Award-winning Jeff Pardo, who also produced the song.“God is so persistent, even when we are running away from Him,” Jeramy attests.“Ultimately, you can't outrun the Lord; you're always going to continue running into Him, over and over. I'm just thankful He continued to chase me and Cody, both.”You chased me downThrough the wind and rainThe hound of heavenKept calling my nameAll Your loveComing after me'Til this wayward childFinally hit my kneesOh, no matter where my wandering heart ran toI couldn't outrun You, couldn't outrun you(“Outrun You” chorus)The Reeves brothers have taken their hybrid brand of acoustic-grounded storytelling and spiritually-fueled country music to concert venues nationally before being discovered and signed to their first label deal with Centricity Music. A little bit Shane & Shane, a little bit Florida Georgia Line, Band Reeves is forging their own unique path on a patch of back forty dirt where blue-collar living, big family dinners and bonfire worship all converge.All the latest Band Reeves music, tour and more news can be found at:YouTube: @bandreevesFacebook:Twitter:Instagram:TikTok: @bandreevesAbout Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Band Reeves, Bay Turner, Brandon Heath, Centricity Worship, Chris Renzema, Jason Gray, Jaye King, John Allan, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, Mack Brock, Natalie Layne, Rachel Purcell and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit .# # #ATTN Media: For Band Reeves photos and more press materials, go to: .For additional information, music, interviews, etc., contact:

Band Reeves -“Outrun You” (Official Lyric Video)

