Derick Cooper, CEO Of QOL Medical, LLC, Strengthens Commitment To Faith-Based Giving With Major Donations To Religious Organizations

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederick "Derick" Cooper, CEO of QOL Medical, continues to make a lasting impact across multiple communities through a series of charitable donations aimed at supporting religious organizations and their missions. Over the past two years, Cooper has contributed significant financial resources and personal time to faith-based causes that align with his vision of creating meaningful change.

Cooper recently pledged $1.5 million to Midtown Fellowship, a Presbyterian church in the 12 South neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee. The church is currently fundraising to purchase their building outright, as rising property costs in the area threaten their ability to maintain their place of worship. "Supporting Midtown Fellowship's mission to remain a cornerstone in their community is an investment in preserving faith and fellowship in a rapidly changing environment," said Cooper.

Additionally, Cooper contributed $127,000 to the International Foundation to support Reverend Helen Orr's efforts at the Parochial Church Council (PCC) of the Ecclesiastical Parish of St Peter & St Paul, Bassingbourn, England. Reverend Orr, who serves as the vicar, leads the church under its vision statement, "A wellspring of hope for all." Cooper's donation aims to aid the church's community outreach and development initiatives.

"Faith-based organizations play a crucial role in providing support, hope, and resources to communities worldwide. I am honored to contribute to their missions and help ensure their longevity," Cooper stated.

Looking ahead, Cooper remains committed to expanding his philanthropic footprint, with plans to further support religious institutions, innovative domestic and international projects, and community outreach programs.

