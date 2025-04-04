Anson Funds Nominates Slate Of Highly Qualified Directors For Election At Match Group's 2025 Annual Meeting

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Specifically, the letter outlines:



Match's outdated, insular Board has deep interlocking relationships and is inadequately qualified to oversee a modern technology company primarily serving young adults;

Match's continued significant underperformance relative to broader market indices despite four CEO changes in the past five years; The Board's refusal to seriously engage with Company stockholders to introduce fresh perspective and relevant expertise.

About Anson Funds

Anson Funds is a privately held alternative asset manager with US$2.0 billion in assets. Led by Chief Investment Officer Moez Kassam, the firm was founded in 2007 with offices in Toronto and Dallas.

Important Information

Anson Funds Management LP, Anson Advisors Inc., Anson Investments Master Fund LP, AIMF GP LLC, Anson East Master Fund LP, AEMF GP LLC, Anson North Star Tactical Equity Fund LP, ANSF GP LLC, Anson Management GP LLC, Moez Kassam, Tony Moore, Amin Nathoo, Sagar Gupta, Funmibi (Fumbi) Chima, Laura Lee and Kelley Morrell (collectively, the "Participants") intend to file a definitive proxy statement and accompanying form of proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to be used in connection with the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company. Stockholders of the Company are advised to read the definitive proxy statement and other documents related to the solicitation of proxies with respect to the Company by the Participants as they become available because they will contain important information. They will be made available at no charge on the SEC's website, . Information about the Participants and a description of their direct or indirect interests by security holdings or otherwise can be found in Exhibit 1 of the Schedule 14A filed by Anson Funds Management LP with the SEC on April 4, 2025.

