Computed Tomography Market To Hit USD 10.70 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Advancements In Imaging Technology And AI Integration | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Research by SNS Insider, Global Computed Tomography Market Growth is Driven by Rising Demand for Early Disease Diagnosis and Increased Adoption of High-Resolution, Low-Dose Imaging Solutions. Austin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Computed Tomography Market was valued at USD 5.79 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.70 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.13% from 2024 to 2032. Market expansion is primarily attributed to rapid technological innovation and increasing global demand for early, accurate disease diagnosis. Market Overview Computed Tomography (CT) has become an essential diagnostic imaging tool in modern medicine, offering high-resolution cross-sectional imaging to facilitate accurate disease detection and treatment planning. The market's growth is being propelled by a rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological diseases-ailments that demand advanced imaging solutions for accurate diagnosis. Innovations such as high-slice CT systems and cone-beam CT are significantly improving image quality and scan speed. In the U.S., the Computed Tomography market reached approximately USD 1.85 billion in 2023, supported by a robust healthcare infrastructure, rising imaging volumes, and growing adoption of AI-integrated imaging technologies.

Get a Sample Report of Computed Tomography Market@ Key Computed Tomography Companies Profiled in the Report

Siemens Healthineers - (Somatom Definition Edge, Somatom Force)

GE Healthcare - (Revolution CT, Discovery CT750 HD)

Canon Medical Systems - (Aquilion ONE, Aquilion Prime SP)

Philips Healthcare - (IQon Spectral CT, Incisive CT)

Hitachi Medical Systems - (Supria CT, Scenaria View)

Neusoft Medical Systems - (NeuViz 128, NeuViz Glory)

United Imaging Healthcare - (uCT 760, uCT 550)

Samsung Neurologica - (CereTom, BodyTom)

Shenzhen Anke High-tech - (ANATOM 16, ANATOM 64)

Planmed Oy - (Planmed Verity, Planmed Clarity)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation - (FCT Speedia, FCT Embrace)

Carestream Health - (OnSight 3D Extremity System, DRX-CT)

Medtronic - (StealthStation S8, O-arm Surgical Imaging System)

Koning Corporation - (Koning Breast CT, KBCT 1000)

Shimadzu Corporation - (Trinias F12 Unity Edition, RadSpeed Pro CT)

Neurologica Corporation - (Portable CT Scanner, OmniTom CT)

Analogic Corporation - (BK Medical Flex Focus, CT Scanner System)

CurveBeam - (InReach CT Imaging, PedCAT CT Imaging)

Bruker Corporation - (SkyScan 1276 Micro-CT, BioSpec MRI/CT) Esaote SpA - (O-scan, S-scan) Computed Tomography Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.79 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 10.70 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.13% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Insights

By Technology:



High-Slice CT dominated the market in 2023 with a 35.2% share , thanks to its superior image resolution, rapid scan times, and high diagnostic precision. These systems are favored in hospitals managing high patient volumes and complex cases. Cone-Beam CT is projected to experience the fastest growth due to its increasing use in dental, orthopedic, and interventional radiology applications. Its ability to deliver high-quality 3D imaging with reduced radiation exposure is a major driver.

By Application:



Oncology led all applications in 2023, accounting for 27.28% of the market , due to increasing cancer incidence and the modality's ability to provide detailed tumor imaging. The integration of AI and machine learning is enhancing the diagnostic capabilities of CT in oncology. Neurology & Musculoskeletal Imaging is expected to expand significantly, supported by CT's growing use in detecting strokes, brain tumors, and traumatic injuries, along with its role in diagnosing degenerative bone disorders.

By End-Use:



Hospitals held the largest share in 2023, comprising 42.32% of the market. Their dominance stems from the availability of advanced imaging equipment, large diagnostic patient loads, and widespread adoption of AI-driven workflow automation. Diagnostic Imaging Centers are expected to grow robustly, driven by a shift toward outpatient imaging services, cost-efficiency, and the expansion of private diagnostic networks offering same-day results.

Need Any Customization Research on Computed Tomography Market, Enquire Now@

Computed Tomography Market Segmentation

By Technology



High-end Slice CT

Mid-end Slice CT

Low-end Slice CT Cone Beam CT (CBCT)

By Application



Oncology

Crdiology

Vascular

Neurology

Musculoskeletal Others

By End-Use



Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers Others

Regional Highlights



North America led the global market in 2023 with a 34.49% share , driven by its mature healthcare system, rapid technology adoption, government support for innovation, and favorable reimbursement policies. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, fueled by increasing healthcare investments, rising chronic disease rates, and greater access to imaging services in countries like China, India, and Japan. Growth in medical tourism and AI implementation further supports the region's upward trend.

Recent Industry Developments



Jan 2023 – GE HealthCare acquired IMACTIS , a French firm specializing in CT-guided interventional solutions.

Jul 2023 – A new CT demonstrator was introduced for electric vehicle battery inspection, expanding CT applications into industrial sectors.

Nov 2023 – Canon Medical Systems unveiled two next-gen CT scanners at RSNA 2023, showcasing enhanced imaging capabilities.

Dec 2024 – Siemens Healthineers expanded its photon-counting CT portfolio with two new products offering reduced radiation exposure.

Dec 2024 – Micro-X secured a U.S. government contract worth up to USD 25 million to develop a portable, full-body CT scanner. Jan 2024 – GE HealthCare acquired MIM Software , a leader in AI-enabled medical imaging analysis.

Key Trends and Insights



North America conducts the highest volume of CT scans globally, driven by high demand in hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Emerging economies are rapidly expanding their CT scanner base due to increased investment in medical imaging.

AI-powered CT systems are streamlining workflows, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, and minimizing scan times. Mobile and portable CT scanners are gaining traction, especially for emergency and remote care settings.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Computed Tomography Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Computed Tomography Market by Technology

8. Computed Tomography Market by Application

9. Computed Tomography Market by End-Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Computed Tomography Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ... ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)