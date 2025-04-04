Computed Tomography Market To Hit USD 10.70 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Advancements In Imaging Technology And AI Integration | SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 5.79 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 10.70 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 7.13% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
Segment Insights
By Technology:
- High-Slice CT dominated the market in 2023 with a 35.2% share , thanks to its superior image resolution, rapid scan times, and high diagnostic precision. These systems are favored in hospitals managing high patient volumes and complex cases. Cone-Beam CT is projected to experience the fastest growth due to its increasing use in dental, orthopedic, and interventional radiology applications. Its ability to deliver high-quality 3D imaging with reduced radiation exposure is a major driver.
By Application:
- Oncology led all applications in 2023, accounting for 27.28% of the market , due to increasing cancer incidence and the modality's ability to provide detailed tumor imaging. The integration of AI and machine learning is enhancing the diagnostic capabilities of CT in oncology. Neurology & Musculoskeletal Imaging is expected to expand significantly, supported by CT's growing use in detecting strokes, brain tumors, and traumatic injuries, along with its role in diagnosing degenerative bone disorders.
By End-Use:
- Hospitals held the largest share in 2023, comprising 42.32% of the market. Their dominance stems from the availability of advanced imaging equipment, large diagnostic patient loads, and widespread adoption of AI-driven workflow automation. Diagnostic Imaging Centers are expected to grow robustly, driven by a shift toward outpatient imaging services, cost-efficiency, and the expansion of private diagnostic networks offering same-day results.
Need Any Customization Research on Computed Tomography Market, Enquire Now@
Computed Tomography Market Segmentation
By Technology
- High-end Slice CT Mid-end Slice CT Low-end Slice CT Cone Beam CT (CBCT)
By Application
- Oncology Crdiology Vascular Neurology Musculoskeletal Others
By End-Use
- Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Others
Regional Highlights
- North America led the global market in 2023 with a 34.49% share , driven by its mature healthcare system, rapid technology adoption, government support for innovation, and favorable reimbursement policies. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, fueled by increasing healthcare investments, rising chronic disease rates, and greater access to imaging services in countries like China, India, and Japan. Growth in medical tourism and AI implementation further supports the region's upward trend.
Recent Industry Developments
- Jan 2023 – GE HealthCare acquired IMACTIS , a French firm specializing in CT-guided interventional solutions. Jul 2023 – A new CT demonstrator was introduced for electric vehicle battery inspection, expanding CT applications into industrial sectors. Nov 2023 – Canon Medical Systems unveiled two next-gen CT scanners at RSNA 2023, showcasing enhanced imaging capabilities. Dec 2024 – Siemens Healthineers expanded its photon-counting CT portfolio with two new products offering reduced radiation exposure. Dec 2024 – Micro-X secured a U.S. government contract worth up to USD 25 million to develop a portable, full-body CT scanner. Jan 2024 – GE HealthCare acquired MIM Software , a leader in AI-enabled medical imaging analysis.
Key Trends and Insights
- North America conducts the highest volume of CT scans globally, driven by high demand in hospitals and diagnostic centers. Emerging economies are rapidly expanding their CT scanner base due to increased investment in medical imaging. AI-powered CT systems are streamlining workflows, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, and minimizing scan times. Mobile and portable CT scanners are gaining traction, especially for emergency and remote care settings.
Buy a Single-User PDF of Computed Tomography Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Computed Tomography Market by Technology
8. Computed Tomography Market by Application
9. Computed Tomography Market by End-Use
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
13. Conclusion
Access Complete Report Details of Computed Tomography Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@
[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ... ]
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment