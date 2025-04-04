MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HIAB CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 4 APRIL 2025 AT 4:30 PM (EEST)





Hiab Corporation - Managers' transactions - Puolakka

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Puolakka, Mikko

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Hiab Corporation

LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20250404132658_166

Transaction date: 2025-04-03

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000571013

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 65087 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 65087 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Further information :

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations,

tel. +358 40 729 1670

