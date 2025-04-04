Hiab Corporation - Managers' transactions - Phillips

About Hiab Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.