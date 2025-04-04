Hiab Corporation - Managers' Transactions - Jansson-Kiuru
Hiab Corporation - Managers' transactions - Jansson-Kiuru
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jansson-Kiuru, Ghita
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Hiab Corporation
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20250404132716_173
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-04-03
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000571013
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2985 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2985 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Further information :
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations,
tel. +358 40 729 1670
About Hiab
Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people.
