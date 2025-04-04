Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hiab Corporation - Managers' Transactions - Lyyski


2025-04-04 09:31:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HIAB CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 4 APRIL 2025 AT 4:30 PM (EEST)


Hiab Corporation - Managers' transactions - Lyyski
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lyyski, Hermanni
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Hiab Corporation
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20250404132716_170
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-04-03
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000571013
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5493 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5493 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Further information :
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations,
tel. +358 40 729 1670

About Hiab
Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people.


MENAFN04042025004107003653ID1109390920

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search