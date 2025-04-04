Infection Prevention Product And Services Market Anticipated To Surpass US$225.847 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5.66%

The infection prevention product and services market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% from US$171.502 billion in 2025 to US$225.847 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the infection prevention product and services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$225.847 billion by 2030.The global infection prevention product and services market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years.The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, coupled with growing awareness about the importance of infection prevention, has been a major driving force behind the growth of this market. With the current global health crisis, the demand for infection prevention products and services has skyrocketed, leading to a surge in market growth. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, as the world continues to grapple with the effects of the pandemic.The report also notes that the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the infection prevention product and services market, due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness about infection control measures in countries like China and India. With the growing focus on infection prevention and control, the global market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years, providing opportunities for both established players and new entrants in the market.In conclusion, the global infection prevention product and services market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the current pandemic and increasing awareness about infection control. With key players investing in research and development and the Asia-Pacific region emerging as a major market, the future looks bright for this industry.Access sample report or view details: report/global-infection-prevention-product-and-services-marketAs a part of the report, the major players operating in the infection prevention product and services market that have been covered are STERIS, Advanced Sterilization Products, Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, ANSELL LTD., Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, among others.The market analytics report segments the infection prevention product and services market as follows:.By Infection Prevention Product and ServicesoGloves.Medical Laboratory Gloves.Examination Gloves.Surgical GlovesoSurgical DrapesGowns.Surgical Gowns.Patient GownsoFace Masks.Surgical Masks.Healthcare Staff Masks (Medical-Grade)oProtective Apparels.Disposable Staff Apparel.Disposable Towels and BeddingoSterilization Products.Sterile Containers.Sterilization Wrap.Sterilization Indicators.Sterilization EquipmentoDisinfectants.Surface.Surgical.Instrument.Hand Sanitizers.Disinfecting EquipmentoInfection Prevention Services.Medical Waste Disposal Services.Contract Sterilization and Decontamination Services.By End-UseroHospitalsoClinicsoAmbulatory Surgery CentersoDiagnostic CentersoLife Sciences and Biomedical Research Organization.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoThailandoTaiwanoOthersCompanies Profiled:.STERIS.Advanced Sterilization Products, Inc..Ahlstrom-Munksjö.ANSELL LTD..Becton, Dickinson and Company.B. Braun Melsungen AG.Cardinal Health.Mölnlycke Health Care AB.Getinge AB.3MReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Dust Control Systems Market: report/dust-control-systems-market.Global Nitrile Gloves Market: report/global-nitrile-gloves-market.Global Personal Protective Equipment Market: report/global-personal-protective-equipment-market.Global Protective Clothing Market: report/global-protective-clothing-market.Face Mask Market: report/face-mask-marketAbout UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

