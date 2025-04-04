American IRA Responds To Recent Tariff Announcements

Following President Trump's announcement of new global tariffs, American IRA highlights the value of alternative investments through self-directed IRAs.

- Jim Hitt, CEO American IRAASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In light of President Donald Trump's recent executive order imposing global reciprocal tariffs, American IRA , a leading provider of self-directed retirement services, emphasizes the importance of diversification in retirement portfolios.The new tariffs, which include a baseline 10% duty on imports from various countries, have introduced additional volatility into the financial markets. In response, Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA, underscores the significance of exploring alternative investment strategies to safeguard retirement assets."In times of economic uncertainty and market fluctuations, it's crucial for investors to consider diversifying their portfolios beyond the stock market," says Hitt. "Self-directed IRAs offer the flexibility to invest in alternative assets such as real estate, precious metals, and private lending, which can provide a hedge against market volatility and geopolitical tensions."American IRA remains committed to educating investors on the benefits of self-directed retirement accounts and providing the tools necessary to navigate the complexities of the current economic landscape.About American IRA:Founded in 2004 by CEO Jim Hitt, American IRA is a national third-party administrator of self-directed retirement accounts, offering clients the ability to diversify their retirement portfolios through alternative investments. With a focus on personalized customer service and educational resources, American IRA empowers investors to take control of their financial futures.For Media Inquiries or Additional Information:Interested parties are encouraged to contact American IRA directly at 828-257-4949 or via email at .... Additional details about self-directed IRAs and investment strategies can be found at .

