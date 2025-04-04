Philippines Expresses Alarm Over Rising Adult Tobacco, Vape Use

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Manila: The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Friday expressed alarm over the rising prevalence of adult tobacco and vape use, saying the country continues to grapple with nicotine addiction.

"Nicotine addiction from tobacco products remains a critical public health challenge in the Philippines," said the health agency, citing the 2023 national nutrition survey, which reported an increase from 19 percent in 2021 to 24.4 percent among adults aged 20 to 59.

The DOH said tobacco use "is a major risk factor for cardiovascular and respiratory diseases."

Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates over 8 million annual deaths attributable to tobacco.

In the Philippines, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority for 2023 and 2024 indicate that the top three causes of death -- heart attacks, cancer, and strokes -- are all linked to tobacco use.

The Philippines has already recorded and published its first case of e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury-related death in a 22-year-old athletic male who had no history of smoking or other vices but started vaping at an early age.