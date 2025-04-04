Three Ways To Change Lives With Arizona Tax Credits And Donations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Nancy Padberg, MBA, President and CEO of Catholic Education Arizona, said, "We are fortunate to have school choice legislation in Arizona. In addition to impacting students' lives academically and spiritually, we are strengthening families and building our future workforce."

When taxpayers redirect their Arizona taxes through tax credits, they know exactly what their tax dollars support. Tax credit contributions to Catholic Education Arizona are exclusively used to fund tuition scholarships for K-12 students attending Diocese of Phoenix Catholic schools. Businesses can support quality education for the underserved through the Arizona Low-Income and Disabled/Displaced Corporate Tax Credits. To learn more, visit CEAZ .

"It's literally that easy, you pay the money either way," remarked Jeff McQueen, President and Co-Founder of Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities. "Here [at Catholic Education Arizona], it goes to a cause you're passionate about and know is going to make a tangible difference in the community."

Individuals and Corporations continue to support Catholic Education Arizona and the Diocese of Phoenix Catholic Schools because of their impressive results:



99% graduation rate

96% matriculate to higher education, trade school, or enter military service 1000s of hours of community service conducted annually

The Changing Lives with Legacy division accepts traditional donations and planned gifts to fund scholarships for underserved, disabled, foster, and K-12 students. You can give a gift of cash, stock and bonds, a bequest, IRA Charitable Rollover, Donor Advised Fund grants, and more. Visit href="" rel="nofollow" CatholicEducationArizon or contact our Directors of Development at [email protected] or call (602) 218-6542

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships to families attending Catholic schools in the Diocese of Phoenix. Since 1998, $363 million has been raised and 157,000 scholarships have been awarded. Catholic Education Arizona is changing lives one scholarship at a time through tax credits, planned gifts, and donations. Visit CEAZ or call (602) 218-6542 to learn more. Or, follow Catholic Education Arizona on Facebook, Instagram , LinkedIn , and X .

Contact: Debra Preach, Chief Operating Officer

Catholic Education Arizona

[email protected]

(602)-218-6542

Catholic Education Arizona is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization and has never accepted gifts designated for individuals. Per state law, a school tuition organization cannot award, restrict or reserve scholarships solely on the basis of donor recommendation. A taxpayer may not claim a tax credit if the taxpayer agrees to swap donations with another taxpayer to benefit either taxpayer's own dependent.

