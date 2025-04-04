AXPC, EQT, Halliburton, And Range Resources Welcome Interior Secretary Doug Burgum To Pennsylvania Site Showcasing American Energy Leadership And Innovation

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Exploration and Production Council (AXPC), in partnership with EQT Corporation (EQT), Halliburton Company (Halliburton), and Range Resources, on Thursday hosted Department of the Interior Secretary and Chair of the National Energy Dominance Council Doug Burgum for a Marcellus shale field visit in Washington County, Pennsylvania.

Secretary Burgum visited a hydraulic fracturing site highlighting modern energy development and the vital role of Pennsylvania oil and gas in meeting America's growing energy needs. The event emphasized the importance of smart energy policies that unleash American energy and featured Halliburton's Zeus® intelligent electric fracturing platform at a Range Resources site, demonstrating how innovation is boosting domestic supply while lowering emissions and costs.

"AXPC is proud to bring together industry leaders and policymakers to see firsthand how American innovation is driving record energy production," said AXPC CEO Anne Bradbury. "With the right policies in place, we can continue to grow production, support good-paying jobs, and lower costs for families across the country - all while reducing emissions and enhancing our energy independence."

"EQT is proud to have joined energy leaders, local officials, our community, and employees in welcoming Secretary Burgum to Western Pennsylvania - home to one of the world's richest natural gas reserves," said Toby Z. Rice, President and CEO of EQT. "The Administration's decision to visit Appalachia within its first 100 days highlights its recognition of this region's key role in securing America's energy future. We look forward to further working with Secretary Burgum and the Interior Department to ensure a secure, reliable, and sustainable energy future for all Americans."

"Over the last 70 years, Halliburton developed and continues to evolve hydraulic fracturing, while proudly manufacturing our equipment in Duncan, Oklahoma," said Mark Richard, President, Western Hemisphere, Halliburton. "It's through collaboration and our spirit of innovation that we have advanced fracturing operations to an intelligent, autonomous platform. The Zeus® platform increases efficiency, maximizes production and helps unleash energy across the United States and around the world."

"The blue-collar spirit is why Pennsylvanians have always rolled up their sleeves when the world needed them - and we're ready to do it again to help the U.S. meet its energy needs," said Dennis Degner, CEO, Range Resources. "By leveraging American energy, we can drive American excellence and lead the way in powering innovation, strengthening national security, and advancing the next generation of manufacturing and technology."

The site visit and discussion highlighted the opportunity for American energy producers to meet growing demand at home and abroad as well as drive emissions reductions and support local communities. Achieving these goals depends on domestic energy policies that promote continued investment and production.

Full event remarks here .

About AXPC

AXPC is the voice of the leading independent U.S. energy producers. We promote the inherent value of American-made oil and natural gas. We educate and advocate for responsible upstream development and constructive federal solutions with policymakers, industry partners, and the media. We actively support our members' commitment to continuous improvement.

About EQT Corporation

EQT Corporation is a premier, vertically integrated American natural gas company with production and midstream operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do.

About Halliburton Company

Halliburton is one of the world's leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at halliburton ; connect with us on LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and Facebook .

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC ) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at .

