Fathom5 Appoints Dr. Sunny Fugate As Principal Scientist For Cybersecurity & AI

AUSTIN, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom5 , a technology company dedicated to secure infrastructure for AI-powered machines, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Sunny Fugate as Principal Scientist for Cybersecurity & AI. A distinguished expert in cyber warfare, AI-driven security, and resilient systems, Dr. Fugate brings over two decades of experience shaping cutting-edge defensive technologies for the Department of Defense, DARPA and the U.S. Navy.

Dr. Fugate joins Fathom5 at a pivotal moment for defense innovation as the Department of Defense (DoD) adopts the Software Acquisition Pathway (SWP) , a new framework designed to streamline the delivery of critical software capabilities to warfighters. As Fathom5 advances its mission to build Brilliant Machines that utilize and share data to provide real-time analysis and control at a level of granularity never before possible, Dr. Fugate's expertise in adaptive deception systems, software resilience and adversarial AI will be instrumental in accelerating the company's innovation.

"Sunny is a rare talent who deeply understands the technical and strategic dimensions of modern warfare," said Zac Staples , founder and CEO of Fathom5. "His work at the intersection of AI, cybersecurity and human-autonomy trust aligns seamlessly with Fathom5's vision. With Sunny on board, we are enhancing our ability to create advantage in warfare that is increasingly defined by software capabilities."

Dr. Fugate's career spans leadership roles at the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, where he spearheaded research into game-theoretic cybersecurity, machine learning-driven threat detection and autonomous cyber defense. He has led multidisciplinary teams tackling some of the hardest problems in cybersecurity, leveraging AI to counter human and machine adversaries.

"Fathom 5's mission to build 'Brilliant Machines' aligns perfectly with my passion for making technology smarter, tougher and strategically unpredictable in ways that keep adversaries at a disadvantage," said Dr. Fugate. "I've spent years leading technical teams on precisely the sort of challenging problems Fathom 5 tackles. My work emphasizes understanding and countering human and machine threats, using robust and game-theoretic approaches that make systems resilient, strategically unpredictable and harder to compromise. I'm thrilled to join a team known for innovative, security-driven technology directly impacting critical industries."

Dr. Fugate's expertise will help Fathom5 continue to deliver trusted mission-critical technologies that enable brilliant machines with cyber-resilient control and AI-driven optimization to enhance system performance.

To learn more about Fathom5, visit .

About Fathom5

Fathom5, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a technology firm advancing secure infrastructure for AI-driven machines that redefine industrial resilience and support national defense. Fathom5 has achieved notable milestones, including deploying the first AI platform on U.S. Navy warships and securing 17 patents in actuator technology and cybersecurity. Through its flagship platform, TempestOS, Fathom5 aims to protect critical systems for the U.S. Department of Defense and other industrial partners, ensuring secure and efficient operations in contested environments. Focusing on cybersecurity, operational technology, and AI, Fathom5 connects established infrastructure with next-generation solutions, setting new standards for defense and industry security. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact

Coleman Pyeatt

[email protected]

512.298.4081 ext. 704

SOURCE Fathom5

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED