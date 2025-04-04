SkinCeuticals, the brand that founded Vitamin C Day, has set out to debunk some of the biggest myths surrounding antioxidants and how they affect skin health

NEW YORK, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals marks the 7th Annual Vitamin C Day by clearing up misconceptions with fact-based education. The #1 Medical Aesthetic Skincare Brand and creator of Vitamin C Day remains the authority in antioxidant science and upholds the Gold Standard for vitamin C efficacy, continuing the legacy of the brand's founding scientist, Dr. Sheldon Pinnell's pioneering antioxidant research.

"Vitamin C Day is an opportunity to educate consumers on the role antioxidants play in skincare all month long," says Christian Bouchard, President of Medical Aesthetic Skincare, North America at L'Oréal USA. "Our physician partners often tell us of the myths they hear about topical vitamin C. With over 20 years of research, SkinCeuticals is the trusted authority to debunk these myths once and for all."

One of the most persistent misconceptions is that a higher percentage of vitamin C means a more effective product, however, SkinCeuticals established the gold standard formula with Dr. Pinnell's Duke Parameters. These parameters allow for optimal vitamin C absorption into skin and efficacy, delivering powerful clinical results to all who use it. According to this science-backed formulation, the ideal concentration of pure vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid) in an antioxidant serum falls between 10% and 20%, at a pH level between 2.0 and 3.5. By adhering to these parameters and relying on 20 years of rigorous clinical research, SkinCeuticals ensures that every drop of its vitamin C serums delivers powerful results, making C E Ferulic the #1 dermatologist recommended vitamin C serum among medical aesthetic skincare brands.

But this isn't the only vitamin C myth SkinCeuticals is striving to debunk this Vitamin C Day:



Myth: All vitamin C serums are the same.

Fact: SkinCeuticals ensures that every skin type and concern is addressed with three distinct vitamin C formulations clinically tested to target specific skin concerns, such as aging, discoloration, or blemishes, all while offering superior environmental protection:



C E Ferulic : Ideal for normal to dry skin to correct eight key signs of aging, including fine lines, wrinkles, uneven tone, discoloration, and loss of firmness.



Silymarin CF: Ideal for oily and blemish-prone skin to help reduce oil oxidation on skin, reduce the appearance of blemishes, and refine skin texture.

Phloretin CF : Ideal for combination skin to help correct visible discoloration while providing advanced protection against environmental aggressors.

Myth: All vitamin C serums work the same across all skin tones .

Fact: SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic has been rigorously, clinically tested across all Fitzpatrick skin types to ensure effectiveness for all skin tones. The formulation specifically addresses concerns on deeper skin tones such as visible post-acne scars, plumpness, pores, and redness, making it a universally effective anti-aging solution.

Myth: Men don't need vitamin C in their skincare routine.

Fact: Men's skin is equally vulnerable to environmental aggressors like pollution, UV rays, and metals. SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic is the leading vitamin C serum clinically tested on men, providing essential protection against free radical damage and helping to correct 8 signs of aging for both men and women alike.

Myth: Vitamin C is only necessary later in life.

Fact: C E Ferulic makes skin 8x more resilient against environmental aggressors and helps reduce up to 48% of potential damage caused by pollution, sun exposure, and metals . By incorporating vitamin C early, users can effectively prevent and correct visible signs of skin aging. Myth: You can't use vitamin C if you have acne-prone skin.

Fact: SkinCeuticals addresses this concern with Silymarin CF , a breakthrough vitamin C formulation designed specifically for blemish-prone skin. This targeted antioxidant helps reduce oil oxidation on skin, a key contributor to breakouts, while refining skin texture and minimizing the appearance of pores.

As the leader in antioxidant skincare, SkinCeuticals remains committed to advancing scientific innovation and clinical research in the field in honor of its annual holiday. To learn more about the science behind SkinCeuticals antioxidants and find the right vitamin C serum for your skin, visit SkinCeuticals .

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

SkinCeuticals®, the #1 medical skincare brand in the U.S. and leader in antioxidant technology, founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals® is available in over 6,000 physician offices nationwide, with over 100 of those dermatologists and plastic surgeons exclusively selling SkinCeuticals® through their flagship program and SkinCeuticals SkinLabTM destinations which specifically emphasize the SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach - combining clinical skincare with in-office treatments. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at .

CONTACT

Laura Cummins at SkinCeuticals: (212) 984-4907 / [email protected]

SOURCE SkinCeuticals

