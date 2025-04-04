Galapagos Named Top Travel Destination For North Americans In Ultimate Showdown

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Ultimate Travel Showdown kicked off in early March with 16 of the world's most popular destinations. Each week, the competition narrowed based on voting results. After thousands of votes in the bracket style competition, the final showdown featured Italy vs. Galapagos, and in a thrilling finish, the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador won by a narrow margin.

This wasn't just another bracket challenge – it was a chance for passionate travelers to weigh in on their dream vacations and even win the chance to experience the victorious destination firsthand. Participants who voted were entered for a chance to win an international guided tour for two. The grand prize winner of the Ultimate Travel Showdown will be announced this month, and s/he will have an opportunity to select from one of Exodus Adventure Travels' many Galapagos Islands small group guided trips .

With a variety of options from Island Hopping through the Galapagos Islands to seeing abundant wildlife on the Galapagos Encounter trip, Exodus Adventure Travels is sure to astonish travelers. The Galapagos in Ecuador is a living museum of evolution and close wildlife encounters are assured, whether stepping over snoozing Sea lions and iguanas or watching up close the courting rituals of Blue-footed boobies, albatross or frigatebirds. The Islands feature rare wildlife encounters, volcanic landscapes, and an ecosystem unlike any other.

Ecuador is one of 90 countries with Exodus Adventure Travel tours, where individuals have an opportunity to experience authentic and often life-changing travels, led by expert local guides. For travelers seeking immersive hiking , biking , cultural and wildlife experiences around the world, Exodus Adventure Travels offers more than 500 small-group tours designed for couples, solo adventurers, and even private groups. With a focus on responsible tourism, these trips provide unparalleled experiences with expert local guides. As a certified B Corporation (B Corp), Exodus Adventure Travels is committed to its "Thriving Nature, Thriving People" plan, which supports conservation initiatives driven by local communities for lasting and positive impact.

To learn more about Exodus Adventure Travels and all of the company's adventures, visit ExodusTravels , or follow the company on social @ExodusTravels.

About Exodus Adventure Travels

For more than 50 years Exodus Adventure Travels has been the leader in active hiking, biking, culture and wildlife adventures and is known for its commitment to "improve life through travel." Exodus Adventure Travels is a winner of the National Geographic Traveler Reader Awards and is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award, Good Housekeeping's Family Travel Award, Wanderlust Magazine's Best Tour Leader of the Year, USA Today's Readers' Choice Award, and the 2025 Travel + Leisure Global Vision Awards.

Exodus Adventure Travels is a certified B Corporation (B Corp), further demonstrating its commitment to improve life through travel, dedicated to creating incredible, community-driven adventures, and understands the importance of nature and wildlife conservation through programs such as rewilding and partnering with scientists to restore biodiversity.

Exodus Adventure Travels is part of Travelopia, the world's largest collection of experiential travel brands. Travelopia's more than 20 award-winning travel brands lead the way in creating unique experiences for guests around the world. To learn more about Exodus Adventure Travels and the company's adventures, visit ExodusTravels .

