ZEROSUM STATE OF THE DEALER - NEW AND USED VEHICLE MOVEMENT SPIKES IN MARCH AS CONSUMERS ANTICIPATE COMING TARIFF EFFECTS

Used vehicle movement rose by 32% month-over-month in March to 1.53 million units. It was the highest used vehicle monthly total since ZeroSum started collecting data seven years ago.

"The tariff-related sentiment among consumers appears to have gone from a looming concern to an imminent reality, which is accelerating purchases among in-market shoppers," said Josh Stoll, Vice President of Dealer Success at ZeroSum. "While the scope and duration of those vehicle and parts tariffs are an unknown at this point, they certainly have roiled the waters in the industry. Dealers that closely monitor the supply, demand, and pricing cross-currents-and that can quickly and effectively act upon these market dynamics-will be better positioned to thrive in this market."

Vehicle prices are already beginning to rise. Average Marketed Prices for new vehicles rose for the first time in five months, moving from $48,635 at the end of February to $49,579 on March 31-an increase of $944. One factor in that increase is that discounts and incentives fell. March 31 Market Adjustments were $432 less aggressive compared to February 28.

The sharp rise in used vehicle demand is also causing corresponding price increases. After steadily falling the past four months, used vehicle Average Marketed Prices moved up sharply. March 31 vs. February 28 prices rose by $988.

"The historically high used vehicle movement numbers this month point to this market sector acting as a safe haven plan B for a consumer base that has been struggling with high new vehicle prices," said Stoll. "And with those new vehicle prices already heading upward and potentially about to go much higher, used vehicles should be an important part of every dealer's priorities. Promoting and highlighting that inventory and pricing it competitively in the local market will be more important than ever given the broader marketplace dynamics that are currently in place and potentially in flux."

