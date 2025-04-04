Stmicroelectronics Announces Timing For First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Geneva – April 4, 2025 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that it will release first quarter 2025 earnings before the opening of trading on the European Stock Exchanges on April 24, 2025.

The press release will be available immediately after the release on the Company's website at .

STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts, investors and reporters to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results and current business outlook on April 24, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET).

A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST's website, , and will be available for replay until May 9, 2025.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027.

Further information can be found at .

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jérôme Ramel

EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication

Tel: +41.22.929.59.20

MEDIA RELATIONS

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel:

