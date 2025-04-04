Qatar Commercial Construction Industry Report 2025: $30+ Billion Market Trends,, Competition, Forecast And Opportunities To 2030F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market is experiencing strong expansion due to the country's ongoing economic diversification efforts and significant infrastructure development initiatives under Qatar National Vision 2030. As one of the wealthiest nations globally, Qatar has made substantial investments across various sectors, including commercial real estate, transportation, hospitality, and retail, in an effort to reduce its reliance on oil and gas revenues and transform its economy.

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Commercial Construction Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Qatar Commercial Construction Market was valued at USD 19.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 30.38 billion by 2030, demonstrating robust growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Doha, as the capital and central business hub, remains the focal point of commercial construction, driven by increasing demand for high-quality office spaces, mixed-use developments, retail outlets, and hospitality projects. The successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022 has further accelerated growth in the commercial construction sector, particularly in the development of world-class stadiums, hotels, and related infrastructure to support tourism and business activities.

Additionally, Qatar's focus on sustainability and smart city initiatives is driving demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient buildings. With strong government backing, foreign investment, and a growing economy, the Qatar Commercial Construction Market is poised for continued growth in the coming years.

Key Market Drivers:

Economic Diversification and Vision 2030

Qatar's ongoing economic diversification, aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030, serves as a key driver of the commercial construction market. As the country transitions from an oil and gas-dependent economy to a more diversified one, focusing on sectors such as finance, real estate, tourism, and technology, there is a growing demand for modern commercial infrastructure. The government is heavily investing in the development of world-class facilities, including office buildings, retail spaces, hotels, and transportation systems, to support this shift. This diversification is stimulating both public and private sector investments, resulting in a surge of commercial construction projects.

The government's commitment to sustainability has led to the construction of eco-friendly and energy-efficient buildings that cater to international businesses while supporting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). As a result, commercial real estate in Qatar is rapidly expanding, with new business districts and mixed-use developments emerging in key locations like Doha and Lusail City. Qatar aims to reduce the oil and gas sector's contribution to the GDP to 30% by 2030, targeting a non-hydrocarbon sector share of 70%.

Key Market Challenges:

Rising Construction Costs and Material Shortages

One of the main challenges facing the Qatar Commercial Construction Market is the rising cost of construction materials and labor shortages. Global supply chain disruptions, intensified by geopolitical factors and the COVID-19 pandemic, have significantly increased the prices of key construction materials such as steel, cement, and aluminum. These escalating material costs place additional financial strain on developers, particularly as they manage large-scale infrastructure and commercial projects.

Furthermore, labor shortages, exacerbated by restrictions on labor mobility, have led to an increased demand for skilled workers, which in turn drives up wages. These challenges, coupled with the complexities of large-scale projects related to initiatives such as the FIFA World Cup 2022 and National Vision 2030, are impacting developers' ability to control costs and timelines, often leading to project delays and budget overruns.

Key Market Trends:

Rise of Sustainable and Green Building Practices

Sustainability remains a dominant trend in Qatar's commercial construction sector, driven by both governmental mandates and the increasing demand for environmentally responsible development. Qatar's National Vision 2030 outlines a clear path to environmental sustainability, emphasizing energy-efficient buildings and eco-friendly construction methods. Developers are increasingly adopting green building standards, such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and Estidama, to meet the demand for sustainable infrastructure. This includes using renewable energy sources, energy-efficient designs, and sustainable materials to minimize environmental impact.

The government has introduced regulations and incentives to promote eco-friendly construction, including tax breaks for developers incorporating renewable energy technologies and sustainable waste management systems. The commercial real estate market, especially in cities like Doha, has witnessed a surge in the development of green office spaces, retail outlets, and mixed-use projects. Additionally, the demand for smart buildings integrating energy-saving technologies, such as automated lighting, water-saving systems, and energy-efficient HVAC systems, has risen significantly.

As sustainability becomes a key consideration for investors, tenants, and governments, it is expected that green building practices will continue to shape Qatar's commercial construction market. Developers will need to balance these practices with economic feasibility, but the long-term benefits of reduced operational costs and enhanced brand reputation make sustainability an essential component of future projects. By the end of 2025, over 1 million square meters of new retail space is expected to be completed in Doha.

Report Scope:

Key Market Players:



Al Ali Engineering Co. W.L.L

Arabian Construction Engineering Company (ACEC)

Bojamhoor Trading & Contracting Co. W.L.L

Construction Development Company LLC (CDC)

Gulf Contracting Company W.L.L.

Harinsa Contracting Company Qatar WLL

MACE QATAR - Mechanical and Civil Engineering Contractors

Qatar Building Company

Qatar Construction Technique W.L.L. Redco Construction Almana

By Construction Type:



New Construction

Renovation Repair & Maintenance

By Sector:



Healthcare & Medical Facilities

Educational Institutions

Hospitality

Retail Outlets

Corporate Offices Other Sectors

By End-User:



Private Public

By Region:



Doha

Al Rayyan

Al Wakra

Umm Slal

Al Khor & Al Thakhira Rest of Qatar

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Qatari Commercial Construction Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900