Meet The Employees Of Universal Pest & Termite

- Tanner BaineVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Title: Universal Pest & Termite Celebrates 25 Years of Service with Dedicated Employee Brandon NikolaisenUniversal Pest & Termite, a leading pest control , termite control company with locations in Virginia Beach and York County, Virginia , is proud to announce the celebration of their 25th anniversary. Since 2000, the company has been providing top-notch termite, pest control, and moisture control services to homes in Hampton Roads. As part of their anniversary celebration, Universal Pest & Termite would like to recognize one of their dedicated employees, Brandon Nikolaisen.Meet Brandon Nikolaisen – Brandon Nikolaisen is a certified pest and home service professional with nearly a decade of experience in the field. Known for his attention to detail and friendly, reliable service, Brandon takes pride in protecting homes across Hampton Roads with solutions that are both effective and family safe. A proud Virginia Beach local for over 25 years, Brandon moved to the area when his military parents were stationed here from Pensacola, Florida. He graduated from Tallwood High School, where he played varsity baseball and volleyball-skills that reflect his strong team spirit and work ethic.Outside of work, Brandon's world revolves around his two sons. Whether he's watching sports or diving into whatever new interest they're exploring, being a dad is his favorite role and where most of his free time is spent. With Brandon and Universal Pest & Termite, you get more than just pest control-you get a dedicated professional who treats your home like his own.Universal Pest & Termite takes pride in their commitment to providing top-quality services to their customers. As part of their anniversary celebration, the company is offering free termite inspections to all their customers. This is a testament to their dedication to keeping homes in Hampton Roads safe and pest-free. With Brandon and the rest of the team's expertise, Universal Pest & Termite guarantees effective and efficient pest control solutions for their clients."We are thrilled to celebrate 25 years of serving the Hampton Roads community. We couldn't have done it without the hard work and dedication of our employees like Brandon Nikolaisen. He has been an integral part of our team, and we are grateful for his contributions. We are excited to continue providing top-notch services to our customers for many more years to come," said George Pilkington, the owner of Universal Pest & Termite.Universal Pest & Termite, a leading pest control company, is proud to announce their recent ratings from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Google. The company has received an A+ rating from the BBB and a 4.7-star rating on Google, solidifying their commitment to providing exceptional service to their customers.The BBB rating is a testament to Universal Pest & Termite's dedication to ethical business practices and customer satisfaction. The A+ rating is the highest possible rating given by the BBB and reflects the company's commitment to resolving any customer complaints in a timely and satisfactory manner. This rating is a result of the company's consistent efforts to provide high-quality pest control services and maintain a positive relationship with their customers.One of the specialized services offered by Universal Pest & Termite is their termite control program. Termites can cause significant damage to a property if left untreated, and Universal Pest & Termite's termite control program is designed to eliminate termites and protect the property from future infestations. They also offer bed bug treatments, which have become a growing concern in recent years. Their team uses a combination of heat and chemical treatments to effectively eradicate bed bugs from a property.Universal Pest & Termite also offers eco-friendly pest control solutions for those who prefer a more natural approach. Their green pest control services use environmentally friendly products that are safe for both humans and pets. This option is ideal for those who have children, pets, or are environmentally conscious.With their specialized services, Universal Pest & Termite is committed to providing effective and long-lasting solutions to pest problems. Their team is dedicated to ensuring the safety and satisfaction of their clients. For more information on their services, visit their website or contact them directly. Say goodbye to pests with Universal Pest & Termite's specialized services.Universal Pest & Termite's 25th anniversary is a testament to their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. With dedicated employees like Brandon Nikolaisen, the company is confident in their ability to continue providing exceptional pest control services to homes in Hampton Roads. For more information about Universal Pest & Termite and their services, please visit their website or contact them directly at 757-502-0200.AI-generated by

