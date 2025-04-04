AI Certs Unveils 'AI+ Foundationtm' Certification Program, Advancing AI Literacy For Everyone

AI Foundation Certification

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- An affordable, entry-level introduction to AI fundamentals, ethics, and prompt engineering - in just about four hours.Today, AI CERTsTM is proud to announce the launch of AI+ Foundation TM, a new certification program designed as an accessible gateway into the world of Artificial Intelligence. Geared toward those brand-new to AI or limited on time, AI+ Foundation focuses on essential concepts, light prompt engineering, and key ethical considerations in a concise, four-hour format. The program - combining an online course with a proctored certification exam - will initially be offered as a self-paced e-Learning experience, with an instructor-led option coming soon.“We've curated essential introductory knowledge - covering AI fundamentals, basic prompt engineering approaches, and high-level ethics - into a concise program that most learners can complete in just a few hours,” says Russell Sarder, Chairman & CEO at AI CERTs.“AI+ Foundation aims to elevate AI literacy for anyone looking to build confidence in this rapidly evolving field.”Built for Rapid Impact, Priced for Accessibility- Accessible Price Point: The AI+ Foundation certification program is available for $25 in our online store, making AI education more affordable than mostcomparable offerings.- Flexible Formats: Self-paced e-Learning is available now; an instructor-led offering will launch soon.Positioned Within a Broader Certification EcosystemAI+ Foundation is one of over 40 certification programs offered at , giving learners multiple pathways to deepen their expertise. Some of the flagship programs in the AI+ suite include:1. AI+ Foundation – For those seeking fundamental AI literacy. Covers core concepts, introductory prompt engineering, and high-level ethical considerations.2. AI+ Everyone – For professionals or students needing practical, hands-on AI tools. Expands on Foundation's content with deeper real-world applications,ethics, and advanced prompt engineering tips.3. AI+ Executive – Tailored for leaders and decision-makers. Emphasizes AI strategy, governance, and organizational-level ethical considerations.“Graduates of AI+ Foundation can easily continue on to more advanced certifications in professional or technology-focused job roles,” explains Ben Watson, Chief Commercial Officer at AI CERTs.“Whether you're exploring a developer path, data science specialization, or executive leadership in AI, our 40+ programs enable learners to grow and certify their AI skills at every stage.”Availability and Next StepsRelease Date: Available now.Where to Register: Prospective learners can visit to enroll.For more information on the AI+ Foundation certification program - and how it can lead to advanced professional and technical roles - visit .About AI CERTsHeadquartered in New York City, AI CERTsTM empowers professionals and organizations through role-based certifications in artificial intelligence and blockchain. Designed in alignment with ISO 17024:2012 standards, AI CERTs' programs combine real-world application, global relevance, and hands-on learning. With a growing network of global training partners and an expanding portfolio of certifications, AI CERTs is preparing today's workforce for tomorrow's digital economy.Learn more atAI CERTsTM - Empower with AI and Blockchain CertificationsEmpower your business with premier AI and Blockchain certifications via AI CERTsTM. Drive industry innovation by certifying your team.

