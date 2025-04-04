Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky To Talk Deployment Of Int'l Force With Officials From French, UK General Staffs

Zelensky To Talk Deployment Of Int'l Force With Officials From French, UK General Staffs


2025-04-04 09:11:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet today in Kyiv with representatives of the French and UK general staffs to discuss the deployment of a military contingent in Ukraine.

That's according to Ukrinform's source.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa said 10 to 12 countries were ready to join the "Coalition of the Willing" in one format or another.

Read also: Zelensky and Starmer coordinate joint efforts to achieve peace

A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was held in Paris on March 27. On the meeting's top agenda was continued assistance to Ukraine and the structure of potential security guarantees for Ukraine after the end of the war.

