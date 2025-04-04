Zelensky To Talk Deployment Of Int'l Force With Officials From French, UK General Staffs
That's according to Ukrinform's source.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa said 10 to 12 countries were ready to join the "Coalition of the Willing" in one format or another.Read also: Zelensky and Starmer coordinate joint efforts to achieve peace
A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was held in Paris on March 27. On the meeting's top agenda was continued assistance to Ukraine and the structure of potential security guarantees for Ukraine after the end of the war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment