Manukyan Confesses: Armenian Soldiers Sent Abroad For Education During Service In Occupied Azerbaijani Territories
Azernews reports via AzerTag that he spoke about how several officers serving in Azerbaijan's previously occupied territories were sent abroad for military education and mentioned: "The servicemen were sent to Russia, the USA, Germany, and Greece to study. These actions were carried out by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia. While the soldiers were studying in foreign countries, their salaries were also paid by Armenia's Ministry of Defense."
It is noted that the trial of Armenian citizens, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparation and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, seizing power by force, holding it by force, and many other crimes, continues.
