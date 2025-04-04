David Manukyan Admits Arms Supply To Former Occupied Territories Of Azerbaijan From Armenia
Responding to questions from state prosecutors, Manukyan also confirmed that Armenian officers and other military personnel had been deployed to serve in those territories during the occupation.
The trial of Armenian citizens charged with crimes against peace and humanity, including waging an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and violent seizure of power, is continuing.
