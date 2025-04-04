Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
David Manukyan Admits Arms Supply To Former Occupied Territories Of Azerbaijan From Armenia

2025-04-04 09:11:46
(MENAFN- AzerNews) During the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court on April 4, defendant David Manukyan, a former officer and Major General of the Armenian Armed Forces, admitted that arms were supplied from Armenia to the former occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Responding to questions from state prosecutors, Manukyan also confirmed that Armenian officers and other military personnel had been deployed to serve in those territories during the occupation.

The trial of Armenian citizens charged with crimes against peace and humanity, including waging an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and violent seizure of power, is continuing.

