NC Focused On Power To Transfer Officers Instead Of Statehood Restoration: Waheed Para

On August 5, 2019, the Union government had scrapped Article 370, which granted special powers to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“A party in Jammu and Kashmir that once appointed its own Sadr-e-Riyasat (Head of State) and Prime Minister is now fighting over Tehsildar appointments, not rights. Goalposts aren't just shifting, they've hit rock bottom. Fifty MLAs unite, not for resisting August 5, but for KAS transfers. Focus on symptoms only, not on August 5?” Para wrote on microblogging site X.

He was referring to the legislative party meeting conducted by the National Conference and its alliance partners on Friday, in the backdrop of Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha ordering the transfer and posting of 48 officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service.

The Pulwama MLA accused the National Conference of surrendering and normalising the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

“You started by surrendering and normalising August 5, expecting them to facilitate you because you facilitated them. If only you had taken a stand, appointed your own Advocate General, nominated five MLAs, and never compromised on (Article) 370 resolution (for restoration of statehood), transfers would have been on your platter,” Para said.

“You refused to stand for July 13 (the Martyr's Day holiday, which was scrapped in 2019), and the Waqf Bill was just empty rhetoric. Now, the same cabinet that justified the same bureaucrats in a month-long assembly session is complaining about them?” the PDP leader added.

