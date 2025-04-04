Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NC Focused On Power To Transfer Officers Instead Of Statehood Restoration: Waheed Para

NC Focused On Power To Transfer Officers Instead Of Statehood Restoration: Waheed Para


2025-04-04 09:08:49
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- People's Democratic Party leader Waheed Para on Friday criticised the ruling National Conference, saying the party was focusing on powers to transfer officers instead of resisting the changes enforced post August 2019.

On August 5, 2019, the Union government had scrapped Article 370, which granted special powers to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“A party in Jammu and Kashmir that once appointed its own Sadr-e-Riyasat (Head of State) and Prime Minister is now fighting over Tehsildar appointments, not rights. Goalposts aren't just shifting, they've hit rock bottom. Fifty MLAs unite, not for resisting August 5, but for KAS transfers. Focus on symptoms only, not on August 5?” Para wrote on microblogging site X.

He was referring to the legislative party meeting conducted by the National Conference and its alliance partners on Friday, in the backdrop of Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha ordering the transfer and posting of 48 officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service.

The Pulwama MLA accused the National Conference of surrendering and normalising the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Read Also Omar Govt Has Surrendered Before New Delhi: Mehbooba All Actions Carried Out Within Constitutional Framework: LG

“You started by surrendering and normalising August 5, expecting them to facilitate you because you facilitated them. If only you had taken a stand, appointed your own Advocate General, nominated five MLAs, and never compromised on (Article) 370 resolution (for restoration of statehood), transfers would have been on your platter,” Para said.

“You refused to stand for July 13 (the Martyr's Day holiday, which was scrapped in 2019), and the Waqf Bill was just empty rhetoric. Now, the same cabinet that justified the same bureaucrats in a month-long assembly session is complaining about them?” the PDP leader added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN04042025000215011059ID1109390777

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search