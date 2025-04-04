403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + March Employment Report
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
-
Economists estimated March's jobs report out this morning included 228,000 hires last month with the unemployment rate at 4.2 percent.
Wall Street is closely watching economic data to see the impact on the market's response to President Donald Trump's levy announcement on Wednesday.
Stocks remain under pressure early Friday as China announced retaliatory tariffs of 34 percent on U.S. goods.
Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment