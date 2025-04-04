Ex-FDA Expert Dr. Yaning Wang Joins Tsingke To Drive Small Nucleic Acid Drug Innovation

As the global small nucleic acid drug market rapidly expands, driven by growing demand for precise treatments targeting genetic disorders, rare diseases, and cancer. The high specificity of small nucleic acid drugs makes them particularly promising for rare diseases caused by single-gene mutations. However, this progress also comes with technical hurdles and increasingly stringent regulatory requirements. Amidst the surging market and growing regulatory challenges, Dr. Yaning Wang joins Tsingke at this pivotal moment to strengthen our capabilities on RNA technologies. His expertise will help Tsingke drive the development of high-quality, customized small nucleic acid solutions while accelerating innovation in nucleic acid drug development.

Dr. Yaning Wang has extensive experience and outstanding achievements in the pharmaceutical industry. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy from Peking University in 1996, followed by a Master's degree in Biochemistry from the National Anti-Doping Center in 1999. In 2003, he earned a dual degree-a Ph.D. in Pharmacy and a Master's in Statistics-from the University of Florida.

During his tenure at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dr. Wang held several key positions, ultimately serving as Director of the Division of Quantitative Pharmacology in the Office of Clinical Pharmacology. He played a leading role in the approval of multiple new drugs, ensuring their safety and efficacy, and made significant contributions to the advancement of global drug regulation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Yaning Wang to Tsingke. His extensive expertise and remarkable contributions to the pharmaceutical industry will undoubtedly strengthen Tsingke position in the rapidly evolving field of small nucleic acids. Through its collaboration with Dr. Wang, Tsingke will integrate the latest global regulatory standards and compliance guidelines, strengthening regulatory management capabilities to ensure its products meet the highest quality and safety standards in complex market environments," said Shijin Ma, President of Tsingke.

About Tsingke

Tsingke leads DNA/RNA synthesis with a full-chain platform offering gene synthesis , oligo modification , antibodies , proteins , gene regulation, and detection. Backed by a 12,000m2 R&D facility, a 100,000-class clean workshop, and 300+ IP rights, Tsingke delivers high-quality solutions trusted by 300,000+ customers worldwide.

In small nucleic acid drug development, Tsingke drives innovation in synthesis, modification, delivery, and scale-up. With an end-to-end service model-from sequence design to validation-the company supports both research and GMP-grade production through its large-scale oligo API platform. By ensuring drug safety and delivery efficiency, Tsingke provides global researchers with tailored solutions and expert support.

For more information on Tsingke, please visit or connect with us on LinkedIn at .

Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd.

[email protected]

SOURCE Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd.