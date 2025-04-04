Guaranteed Rate Affinity Appoints Lynne Haney As Vice President Of Mortgage Lending

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services through its exclusive partnership with Coldwell Banker, has appointed Lynne Haney as Vice President of Mortgage Lending. With more than 35 years of industry experience and a strong track record of community involvement, Haney brings deep expertise and a service-first mindset to the role.

“I've had the privilege of helping hundreds of homebuyers secure the right financing while making their journey as seamless and enjoyable as possible,” said Haney.“I'm truly passionate about what I do-and I believe in giving back. For every purchase and refinance loan I close, I donate to local charities that support causes close to my heart.”

Haney has been consistently recognized for her performance, including being named among the Top 1% of originators nationwide by Mortgage Executive Magazine in 2020 and earning top honors in the Best of the 603 survey. She has also served in various leadership roles with the Capital Region and Sunapee Region Boards of REALTORS® and America's Credit Union Museum, where she chaired the Financial Literacy Education Committee.

“Lynne's experience and deep commitment to her clients and community make her a standout addition to our team,” said Scott Throneberry, Executive Vice President, National Sales.“She reflects the values we hold as a company, and we're confident she'll make an immediate impact on our growth and client experience.”

Haney joins Guaranteed Rate Affinity as the company continues expanding its presence and capabilities across key markets. Her leadership will support the company's mission to deliver exceptional service and results for borrowers and real estate partners alike.

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere's real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country-helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Visit grarate.com for more information.

