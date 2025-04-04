Dental Equipment Market Worth US$9.3 Billion By 2029 Driven By Specialized Dental Equipment | Marketsandmarkets™.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental equipment market , valued at US$6.5 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.2%, reaching US$6.9 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$9.3 billion by 2029. The dental equipment market is growing due to government programs enhancing dental health and funding equipment in public healthcare systems, addressing access disparities for underserved populations. Key drivers include the development of advanced technologies, such as dental lasers and digital imaging, which improve treatment outcomes and patient comfort. However, high costs of dental imaging systems and lack of reimbursement for procedures pose significant challenges. Opportunities exist in emerging markets, with increasing demand for restorative products driven by rising incomes and awareness of oral hygiene. Challenges include shortages of trained dental practitioners globally. Key players in the market include DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Planmeca Group, Envista Holdings Corporation, Align Technology Inc., and A-dec Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. (US) : Leader in Dental Equipment Solutions

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., based in the US, is a key player in the dental equipment market, offering innovative solutions and technologies. Their extensive product portfolio includes dental consumables and advanced digital equipment, supported by strong R&D investment and a robust global distribution network. Strategic acquisitions have further enhanced their market presence, driving advancements in digital dentistry and improving patient care for dental professionals worldwide.

PLANMECA GROUP (Finland): Innovator in Digital Dental Solutions

Planmeca Group, headquartered in Finland, is renowned for its advanced digital dental solutions, specializing in high-tech equipment such as 3D imaging devices and CAD/CAM systems. With a strong focus on R&D and ergonomic design, Planmeca's integration of digital solutions enhances diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficiency, solidifying its position as a leader in the dental equipment market.

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC. (US): Pioneer in Digital Orthodontics

Align Technology Inc., a leading US company, is best known for its Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners. The company focuses on digital orthodontics, leveraging advanced 3D imaging and AI-driven treatment planning to revolutionize orthodontic care. Align's commitment to continuous innovation and strategic marketing has positioned it as a key player in the adoption of clear aligner therapy and digital dentistry solutions globally.

Product Segmentation: Therapeutic Equipment Leads

The dental equipment market is segmented into therapeutic and diagnostic dental equipment. In 2023, the therapeutic segment dominated, driven by rising incidences of dental issues like cavities and periodontal diseases. This growth reflects increasing demand for advanced tools such as dental lasers and handpieces, essential for effective treatment. Factors like poor oral hygiene and lifestyle changes contribute to this trend, while growing dental health awareness enhances the focus on preventive care.

End User Segmentation: Dental Hospitals & Clinics Surge

The market is segmented by end users into dental hospitals and clinics, dental academic and research institutes, and other users. Dental hospitals and clinics are projected to experience the highest growth rate, fueled by the rise of dental tourism. Patients increasingly travel for cost-effective, high-quality dental care, driving demand for well-equipped facilities that provide a range of services, from routine check-ups to complex procedures.

Regional Insights: Europe Dominates

Geographically, Europe held the largest share of the dental equipment market in 2023. European nations prioritize dental care within their healthcare budgets, resulting in substantial investments in dental infrastructure. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK enhance the quality of dental services through modernization, improving patient outcomes via early detection and precise treatment of dental conditions.

