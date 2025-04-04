Veris Residential, Inc. Announces Dates For First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Webcast

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. ("Veris Residential" or the "Company") (NYSE: VRE ), a forward-thinking, Northeast-focused, Class A multifamily REIT, today announced that it will host its first quarter 2025 financial results webcast and conference call on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 8:30 a.m., eastern . The Company will release its results after the close of market on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

The webcast can be listened to via the Internet by accessing the Company's website at . The conference call is also accessible by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international) and requesting the Veris Residential first quarter 2025 earnings conference. It is recommended that participants log on or dial in to the call approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Replay: A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. eastern on Thursday, April 24, 2025, through 11:59 p.m. eastern on Saturday, May 25, 2025. To access the replay, listeners may use +1 (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13751071. Audio replay from the conference call will also be available on Veris Residential's website at . The replay will be available on the Company's website for one year after the call date.

About Veris Residential, Inc.

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops premier Class A multifamily properties in the Northeast. Our technology-enabled, vertically integrated operating platform delivers a contemporary living experience aligned with residents' preferences while positively impacting the communities we serve. We are guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors, underpinned by leading corporate governance principles; a best-in-class approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit .

