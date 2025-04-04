From Awakening To Action: Melissa Cain Sparks The Midwest's First Immersive Consciousness And Contact Movement With CONTACT Modalities XPO
To address this gap, Melissa founded the CONTACT Modalities XPO , a large-scale, heart-centered gathering set to debut at the Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan, Wisconsin, from May 2nd to 4th, 2025. This pioneering event offers attendees an immersive exploration into various modalities, including extraterrestrial contact, meditation, remote viewing, breathwork, sound therapy, and quantum hypnosis.
Event Highlights:
-
World-Class Speakers & Visionaries: The XPO features an impressive lineup of leading researchers, experiencers, and transformational speakers, including:
-
Chris Bledsoe – Best-selling author and experiencer known for calling UAPs on demand.
Jimmy Church – Renowned radio host and investigator of high-strangeness phenomena.
Paola Harris – Legendary investigative journalist and UFO researcher.
Dan Brulé – Breathwork pioneer and expert in human consciousness expansion.
Adam Apollo – Visionary leader in unified physics and interstellar contact.
Drew Bankey – Medicine man, off-grid homesteader and experiencer.
Scott Wolter – Forensic geologist and investigator of hidden history.
Rey Hernandez, Ph.D. – Groundbreaking researcher in consciousness and contact phenomena.
Immersive Workshops & Experiences: Attendees will participate in live, experiential workshops designed to open new gateways of perception, including:
-
LIVE Seances & Mediumship
Breathwork & Energy Activation Classes
LIVE Quantum Hypnosis Demonstrations CE5 & Human-Initiated Contact Training
Gong Bath Meditations & Sound Healing
Dowsing & Remote Viewing Instruction
Scenic Retreat at Lake Lawn Resort: Nestled along the shores of Lake Delavan, this picturesque venue offers the perfect setting for a transformational experience...lakeside trails, a world-class golf course, multiple on-site restaurants, and a full-service spa.
For those seeking to expand their awareness, explore new realms of consciousness, and connect with a like-minded community, the CONTACT Modalities XPO is a must-attend event. Secure your spot today and prepare to unlock new levels of understanding and experience.
Tickets & Information:
Visit contactmodalitiesxpo .
Media & Press Inquiries: E: [email protected]
Founder: Melissa Cain 312-505-0303
