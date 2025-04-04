Vision Films To Release H2O: The Intelligence Of Water Documentary For Earth Day

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Watch the trailer:

Water is essential for all life on earth but also holds many untold secrets. Experts discuss water's healing effects, how it can capture positive and negative energy, and the importance of conserving this precious resource before it's too late. Join these scientists, authors, and healers as they explore the relationship between water [in all its forms], people, the rest of the world and our planet.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision says, "There is no greater resource on our planet than water. This is an ideal film for Earth Day, and year-round, for us to be reminded to respect the importance of our relationship with water and help heal our world."

Filmmaker Emmanuel Itier shares, "This film is an attempt at creating a healthy organic relationship between us and water as it is the "cement" that unites us all; we are made of 70% of water and Earth is also 70% water. All the oceans connect our continents and our countries, it's easy to see how we are all intertwined and still, some dark forces try to divide us to conquer and enslave us all. I hope this movie teaches and makes audiences think about their relationship with water and how we can all help heal our planet."

Featuring experts, scientists, artists, and environmentalists including Deirdre Hade, William Arntz, Arhtur Von Weisenberger, Dr. Geral Pollack, William Brown, Veda Austin, Michiko Hayashi, Salvador Rico, John Elgen, Scott Shipe, Wane Nomura, Rolanda McQueen, Elliot Haines III, Ken Guoin, Christen Brown.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms

