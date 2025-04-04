Osteostrong Confirms New Franchise Sale In Mooresville, North Carolina

Science-Backed Skeletal Strengthening Technology Coming Soon to the Southeast

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoStrong , a global leader in skeletal strength and wellness, is excited to announce a new franchise sale in Mooresville, N.C. This marks another step forward in the brand's rapid growth, bringing its science-backed, drug-free approach to musculoskeletal health to the Southeastern U.S.

"OsteoStrong isn't just a business - it's a mission," said Kyle Zagrodzky , Founder and CEO. "We're excited to bring our proven system to Mooresville helping people build strength and vitality in a supportive, accessible environment."

OsteoStrong's global expansion continues to gain momentum, with new locations opening across the U.S. and around the world. As the brand grows to over 200 open centers, its mission remains clear: to help people strengthen their bodies and improve their quality of life through cutting-edge, science-backed technology.

With low overhead, recurring revenue, and full support from an experienced team, OsteoStrong positions franchisees for long-term success and meaningful impact-while tapping into the rising demand for proactive, longevity-focused health solutions.

"This new location serves as a key example of our sustained market growth," said Jimmy Youngblood , President of OsteoStrong. "We're always looking for mission-driven partners who want to bring this powerful technology to their markets."

