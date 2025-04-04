'Ghaitah Al Ain 2025' Festival Extended Due To Overwhelming Popularity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The widely celebrated 'Ghaitah Al Ain 2025' festival, which began on March 30, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre Al Ain (ADNEC), has been extended due to a substantial influx of visitors. The festival will now continue until Sunday, April 6, 2025, offering attendees three extra days to enjoy its various attractions.

By extending the duration of the event, more residents and tourists can explore the festival's diverse cultural experiences, activities and performances. The lineup of programmes includes the Echoes of Al Ain art installations, the culturally enriching Heritage Zone, live Shows & Performances on the main stage, creative exhibitions at the Art Oasis and an array of attractions within the Activation Zone. Visitors can also enjoy thrilling activities such as zip-lining and horseback riding and an array of culinary experiences.

The overwhelming response to the festival's dynamic blend of culture, art, sports and entertainment has prompted organisers to extend the event. Tickets for all categories, including General Admission, Festival Day Pass, Family Pass and Unlimited Pass, will be available on the Platinum List website.

With the extension, Ghaitah Al Ain 2025' continues to attract a wide range of visitors, further boosting Al Ain's status as a hub for cultural and festive celebrations .