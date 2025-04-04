Interplay Learning Partners With Instride To Offer Skilled Trades Training Through Employer-Sponsored Education

The new partnership will give employees around the country free access to Interplay Learning's job-ready certificate programs for the skilled trades

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the leader in immersive skilled trades training, today announced a partnership with InStride , a public benefit company that enables corporate partners to provide career-aligned, debt-free education to their workforce. Through this collaboration, Interplay Academy's job-ready certificate programs will be available via InStride's Career Education Paths, expanding access to high-quality skilled trades training for employees at leading companies nationwide.

InStride's corporate partners, including Medtronic and Ascension, are offering their employees access to Interplay's industry-recognized training at no cost. By investing in their employees, these corporate partners will enable their teams to build in-demand skills, advance their careers, and contribute more effectively to the company. At the same time, they benefit from a stronger, more skilled workforce while reinforcing their commitment to employee growth and reducing barriers to education, including the financial strain of student loan debt.

Interplay Academy's expert-created career-readiness pathways feature immersive 3D simulations, expert-led videos, and knowledge checks to support a diverse range of learners in building job-ready skills. By providing self-paced, hands-on practice in a safe, engaging, and virtual environment, Interplay Academy helps learners develop skills more efficiently and earn industry-recognized credentials faster.

"Together with InStride, we're creating opportunities for thousands of people around the country to explore a career in the skilled trades, to develop new, highly in-demand skills, and to continue growing their careers," said Doug Donovan, CEO and founder of Interplay Learning. "This partnership represents the future of workforce development and the powerful potential of expanded access to education."

InStride's corporate partners will now be able to offer training from Interplay in several in-demand skilled trades disciplines, including appliance repair, building maintenance, electrical, HVAC, multifamily maintenance, plumbing, and residential construction.

Craig Maloney, CEO of InStride, commented, "Right now, both our corporate partners and their employees are hungry for education that gets them real, usable skills-skills that translate into being job ready, fast. Interplay's immersive, VR-powered programs deliver on that need with hands-on training in the skilled trades. This partnership lets us meet employees where they are and stay ahead of the curve in how people actually want to learn and grow their careers."

About Interplay Learning

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI), the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk and increase operational readiness. With nearly 600,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, IACET 2024 Innovation of the Year Award, NFMT 2024 Vision Awards and Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers.

About InStride

InStride is a human capital management company that helps organizations attract and retain talent, upskill employees, and fill critical workforce roles through education programs. By breaking down barriers to learning, fostering career growth aligned with organizational goals, and simplifying program management, InStride delivers lasting impact. Partnering with forward-thinking companies like Labcorp, Adidas, and SSM Health, InStride drives meaningful social and business outcomes by providing access to life-changing education. Visit instride or follow InStride on LinkedIn for more information and up-to-date news.

