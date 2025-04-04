Avelo Airlines Takes Flight From Detroit To First Of Three New Routes -- New Haven, Connecticut

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Avelo celebrated the inaugural flight with a festive Customer sendoff and ribbon cutting at DTW's Gate D5A hosted by airline and airport officials. Avelo will operate the exclusive nonstop route on Mondays and Fridays utilizing Boeing Next Generation (NG) 737 aircraft. Low one-way fares between DTW and HVN starting at $39* can be booked at Aveloair.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Detroit – say hello to Avelo! We're excited to inaugurate service from Detroit to New Haven, Connecticut. There has never been a more affordable, convenient and reliable way for Motor City travelers to enjoy the best of Southern Connecticut, New England and New York. At the same time, this new service will make it easier than ever for Connecticut travelers to enjoy everything Detroit has to offer. In June, we look forward to inaugurating service from Detroit to Wilmington and Charlotte, North Carolina."

In line with our commitment to providing convenient travel options, Avelo is excited to announce a new partnership with Michigan Flyer, offering our customers complimentary deluxe motorcoach transportation between East Lansing, Brighton, Ann Arbor, and DTW when booking with the promo code FLYAVELO through June 12, 2025. For full details and to book, visit .

Indian Trails, Inc. President and CEO Chad Cushman said, "We're positively delighted to welcome Avelo Airlines to Detroit Metro Airport. Michigan Flyer, LLC, our airport shuttle service, offers 12 luxury motorcoach roundtrips a day between East Lansing, Brighton, Ann Arbor and Detroit Metro Airport. Having served more than 2.5 million passengers since its launch in 2006, Michigan Flyer literally connects mid-Michigan with the world, and brings the world to mid-Michigan, through DTW. It's wonderful news that our passengers can now fly Avelo to Tweed-New Haven Airport, and soon to two more nonstop destinations."

Tweed-New Haven Airport – The New Haven Way to New England and New York

HVN is located on Connecticut's coast and is a convenient gateway to all 15 towns that make up Greater New Haven. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways makes visiting the New England and New York regions easier than ever. The airport is a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience that will make visiting Southern Connecticut faster, easier and more relaxing than ever.

Best known as the home of Yale University, New Haven is the second-largest city in Connecticut and is part of the New York metropolitan area. The coastal city has experienced-and continues to enjoy-a renaissance. Within an easy stroll from the New Haven Green are more than 100 distinctive restaurants, offering something for every palate, and the city abounds with theaters, museums, and shopping destinations to satisfy all interests and tastes. Last year, New Haven joined iconic cities like Auckland, London and Istanbul to make the prestigious New York Times 2023 "52 Places to Go" list. Whether visiting family and friends or just looking for a vacation, there is a wealth of things to explore in The Cultural Capital of Connecticut.

America's Most Convenient and Reliable Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 6.6 million Customers on over 53,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 55 cities spanning 23 states and Puerto Rico, as well as four international destinations: Bahamas, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Most Avelo routes have at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes traveling with Avelo a smoother, easier and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2024, Avelo ranked #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry. These results are provided by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir . Avelo also delivers world-class customer satisfaction, exemplified by our Net Promoter Scores (NPS), which consistently rank among the best airlines and most admired brands in the world.

Avelo offers an abundance of advanced seating options. One third of its aircraft seats (Avelo Premium and Premium Economy) offer extra leg room - ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches of pitch. These seats offer a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. Customers can also purchase window and aisle seats in advance of their flight. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' Purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 20 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 55 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, including its 8 bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) , Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) , the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG) , Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) , the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS) , Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL) , Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and Coastal North Carolina's Wilmington International Airport (ILM) . For more information visit AveloAir or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir/Newsroom .

About Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) welcomed more than 31 million passengers in 2023. As one of the world's leading air transportation hubs, DTW offers service from 18 scheduled passenger airlines. Michigan's largest airport offers approximately 800 flights per day to and from more than 125 nonstop destinations on three continents. With two award-winning passenger terminals, six jet runways, and an onsite AAA Four-Diamond Westin Hotel, DTW is among the world's most efficient, customer friendly and operationally capable airports in North America. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport earned Airports Council International's 2020 and 2022 Airport Service Quality Award for Best Airport by Size and Region (25 to 40 million passengers per year in North America). DTW has also garnered three prestigious awards for customer satisfaction since 2010. DTW is operated by the Wayne County Airport Authority, which also operates nearby Willow Run Airport – an important corporate, cargo and general aviation facility. The Airport Authority is entirely self-sustaining and does not receive tax dollars to support airport operations. Visit metroairport for more information.

Media Contacts:

Avelo Airlines

Madison Jones

[email protected]

Matt Morawski

[email protected]

*One-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $39 for travel between HVN and DTW for travel completed between September 5, 2025, and October 6, 2025. Fares must be booked by April 10, 2025. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

SOURCE Avelo Airlines