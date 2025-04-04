Upstream Bioprocessing Market Size, Share & Growth Report By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Upstream bioprocessing refers to the initial stages of the biomanufacturing process, where biological materials are cultivated and produced. This phase involves using living organisms, such as cells, to produce valuable products like vaccines, therapeutic proteins, and other biopharmaceuticals. The process typically begins with the selection of a suitable host organism, followed by cell culture, fermentation, and the optimization of environmental factors like temperature, pH, and nutrient supply to maximize the yield and quality of the desired product.

Market Dynamics Expansion of cell and gene therapy manufacturing drives the global market

The growing demand for cell and gene therapies is driving significant advancements in upstream bioprocessing, especially in scalable bioreactor systems and optimized cell culture media. As the need for biologics, including cell and gene therapies, continues to rise, manufacturing facilities are expanding to meet these demands.

For instance, in October 2022, Lonza expanded its cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility in Geleen, Netherlands, to boost viral vector production. This expansion highlights the increasing demand for efficient upstream bioprocessing solutions that can support the production of advanced biologics, further fueling the market's growth.

Expansion of modular and prefabricated bioprocessing facilities creates tremendous opportunities

The increasing demand for flexible and scalable biomanufacturing solutions has led to the growing adoption of modular and prefabricated bioprocessing facilities. These facilities offer advantages such as rapid deployment, cost-efficiency, and adherence to GMP standards, making them particularly suitable for the production of biologics and gene therapies.

For instance, Cytiva expanded its KUBio modular facility solutions to enhance biomanufacturing capabilities. These facilities allow companies to rapidly scale their production, reducing the time required to set up manufacturing plants from years to just a few months.

Such innovations present valuable opportunities for biopharma companies, enabling them to quickly adapt to market needs, maintain regulatory compliance, and meet the rising global demand for high-quality biologics.

Regional Analysis

North America remains a dominant force in the global upstream bioprocessing market , bolstered by its robust biopharmaceutical ecosystem, substantial R&D investments, and cutting-edge manufacturing infrastructure. The region is home to a high concentration of biologics manufacturers, with major players like Amgen, Pfizer, and Moderna leading the charge in innovation. Key biotech hubs, such as Boston and California's Bay Area, facilitate collaborative research and process development. Moreover, government support, including the U.S. FDA's initiatives to advance biomanufacturing and the NIH's funding for cell and gene therapy programs, strengthens North America's position as the market leader.

The global upstream bioprocessing market size was valued at USD 29.14 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 34.15 billion in 2025 to reach USD 74.29 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on product, the market is segmented into bioreactors/fermenters, cell culture products, filters, bioreactors accessories, bags & containers, and others. The bioreactors/fermenters segment is the largest revenue contributor.

Based on modality, the global upstream bioprocessing market is segmented into multi-use and single-use. The multi-use segment is the largest revenue contributor.

Based on mode, the global upstream bioprocessing market is segmented into in-house and outsourced. The in-house segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Merck KGaACorning IncorporatedSartorius AGEppendorf SEDanaherBoehringer Ingelheim International GmbHGetingePBS Biotech Inc.LonzaVWR InternationalLLCMeissner Filtration Products Inc.EntegrisKuhner AG. Recent Developments

· In February 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the acquisition of Solventum's purification and filtration division for approximately $4.1 billion. This strategic move aims to enhance Thermo Fisher's position in the bioprocessing filtration sector, enabling the company to better compete with industry leaders like Danaher and Repligen.

By ProductBioreactors/FermentersCell Culture ProductsFiltersBioreactors AccessoriesBags & ContainersOthersBy UsageMulti-useSingle-useBy ModeIn-houseOutsourcedBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificCentral & South AmericaThe Middle East and Africa