Intracranial Aneurysm Market Size, Demand, Forecast To 2033

An intracranial aneurysm is a localized dilation or ballooning of a cerebral blood vessel caused by weakness in the vascular wall, posing a serious risk of rupture and life-threatening subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH). While small aneurysms often remain asymptomatic and undetected, larger aneurysms can exert pressure on surrounding brain structures, leading to headaches, visual disturbances, facial pain, or focal neurological deficits.

Aneurysm rupture results in a sudden, severe headache often described as the“worst headache of one's life,” along with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, blurred vision, seizures, confusion, and potential loss of consciousness. If left untreated, rupture can lead to brain damage, coma, or death.

Market Dynamics Increasing prevalence of hypertension drives the global market

The growing incidence of hypertension is a key factor driving the global intracranial aneurysm market. As a major risk factor for both aneurysm formation and rupture, persistently high blood pressure places excessive stress on cerebral arteries, leading to vascular remodeling, arterial wall weakening, and increased rupture risk.

For example, in March 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 1.28 billion adults worldwide suffer from hypertension, highlighting its widespread impact on public health.

This rising prevalence underscores the urgent need for improved screening programs, early detection strategies, and advanced neurovascular treatments to mitigate aneurysm-related complications and enhance patient outcomes.

Advancements in biomaterials & stents create tremendous opportunities

Ongoing advancements in biomaterials and stent technologies are creating significant opportunities. Innovations such as bioresorbable stents and next-generation flow diverters are enhancing biocompatibility, optimizing patient outcomes, and enabling minimally invasive procedures with faster recovery times and fewer complications. These breakthroughs are driving the adoption of safer, more effective treatment options.

For example, in June 2022, Medtronic introduced the Pipeline Vantage with Shield Technology, a fourth-generation flow diverter designed to treat brain aneurysms. Featuring an enhanced delivery system and implant design, this device improves procedural efficiency while promoting endothelial cell growth in blood vessels.

North America holds the dominant position in the global market, driven by the widespread adoption of neurovascular treatments and the strong presence of key industry players such as Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson. The region benefits from rising healthcare expenditures, well-established reimbursement policies, and increasing cases of intracranial aneurysms, prompting greater demand for advanced treatment options. Moreover, continuous research and development efforts, along with frequent FDA approvals for innovative medical devices, further solidify North America's leadership.

The global intracranial aneurysm market size was valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 1.57 billion in 2025 to reach USD 2.79 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on product, the global market is segmented into endovascular coiling, flow diverters, surgical clipping, and others. The endovascular coiling segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on end-users, the global intracranial aneurysm market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers,and others. The hospitals and clinics segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market

Medtronic plcStryker CorporationMicroPort Scientific Corporation.Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.Wallaby MedicalB Melsungen AGRAUMEDIC AGTerumo CorporationDelta SurgicalFluid Biomed Inc.Penumbra Inc.Mizuho Medical Co. Ltd Recent Developments

In June 2024, MicroVention, Inc., a subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, announced the U.S. commercial launch of the LVISTM EVOTM Intraluminal Support Device for the treatment of wide-neck intracranial aneurysms. This advanced stent system offers precise placement with controlled delivery and the capability to resheath up to 80% of its length, enhancing procedural flexibility.

By TypeEndovascular CoilingFlow DivertersSurgical ClippingOthersBy End-UserHospitals and ClinicsAmbulatory Surgical CentersOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificCentral & South AmericaThe Middle East and Africa