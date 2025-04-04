Top Asheville Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Eric Halvorson, Voted Best Of Asheville For Cosmetic Surgery

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Eric Halvorson, widely recognized for his expertise in reconstructive surgery, provides life-changing procedures for patients recovering from breast cancer, trauma, and other medical conditions. A graduate of Duke University School of Medicine, Dr. Halvorson completed his general surgery residency at Brown University, where he received the "Outstanding Chief Resident" award. He further honed his skills during a plastic surgery residency at Lahey Clinic, with training at esteemed institutions like Brigham & Women's and Boston Children's Hospitals. At Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, he specialized in microsurgery and breast reconstruction. Dr. Halvorson launched his career at UNC-Chapel Hill, establishing a pioneering cancer reconstruction program and serving as Residency Program Director. He later assumed leadership roles at Brigham & Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, including Director of the Stepping Strong Trauma Reconstruction Fellowship. Dr. Halvorson continues to be a leader in his field, and in 2025, he was elected President of the North Carolina Society of Plastic Surgeons.

"I am deeply grateful to be recognized as the Best of Asheville. This honor reflects the trust and confidence of my patients, and it motivates me to continue delivering exceptional outcomes while prioritizing their safety and satisfaction," says Dr. Eric Halvorson

More about Dr. Eric Halvorson:

The practice is known for its patient-centered approach, combining advanced techniques with a warm and friendly environment. Dr. Halvorson brings over a decade of experience and training from top institutions like Harvard Medical School and UNC Chapel Hill. Halvorson Plastic Surgery provides a comprehensive range of services, including aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and non-surgical treatments. The clinic is located at 5 Livingston Street in Asheville, NC. To schedule a consultation or find out more information please call (828) 210-9347 or visit .

