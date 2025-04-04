Elupro™ Named As 2025 Edison Award Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative Antibiotic-Eluting BioEnvelope Designed to Protect Patients with Pacemakers and Neurostimulators Earns Bronze in Post-Surgical Recovery Solutions Category

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the“Company”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that EluProTM, the first ever FDA-cleared antibiotic-eluting bioenvelope was honored with a 2025 Bronze Edison AwardTM for its innovative approach to reducing post-surgical complications. The 2025 finalists were selected from thousands of submissions, rigorously evaluated on concept, value, delivery, and impact. The selection process was led by the Edison Awards Steering Committee and an independent panel of experts, including scientists, engineers, designers, and business leaders.

“It's an incredible honor to accept this award on behalf of Elutia and to see EluPro recognized alongside some of the most innovative products in the world,” said Dr. Randy Mills, CEO of Elutia.“This isn't just a prestigious award-it's a reflection of our team's ridiculously relentless commitment to solving real problems for real people. I'm proud of the Elutia CRU for pushing boundaries every day so patients everywhere can thrive without compromise. Congratulations to the entire team!”

Launched in January 2025, EluPro is cleared for use across all major cardiac implanted electronic device (CIED) products including pacemakers and implantable defibrillators, as well as for neurostimulation devices. Unlike synthetic alternatives, EluPro combines a soft, regenerative biomatrix with the trusted antibiotics rifampin and minocycline to address CIED complications and support healthy healing. With more than 600,000 CIEDs implanted annually in the U.S. and complications-such as infection, migration, and skin erosion-occurring in up to 5-7% of cases, the need for improved outcomes is clear. EluPro provides a comprehensive solution for both patients and clinicians.

The 2025 Edison Awards were presented on Thursday, April 3 at the Luminary Hotel and the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia's mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit .

About the Edison Awards TM

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. For more information visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as"projects,""may,""will,""could,""would,""should,""believes,""expects,""anticipates,""estimates,""intends,""plans,""potential,""promise" or similar references to future periods. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements.

