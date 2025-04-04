Minister Junghietu Highlights Moldova's Commitment To Southern Gas Corridor And Renewable Future

MENAFN - AzerNews) “Moldova plays an important role in the Southern Gas Corridor initiative and is the first country to commercially utilize the Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector,” said Dorin Junghietu, Energy Minister of Moldova, as he addressed the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.

Noting that natural gas will remain an essential part of Moldova's energy structure, the Moldovan Energy Minister added: “This will expand our renewable energy opportunities. Therefore, we would like the vertical corridor to develop, as it is a key project for Moldova's energy future. In general, the continuous diversification of supply sources, including imports from Azerbaijan, will allow us to meet our energy demands. Moldova is fully committed to the Southern Gas Corridor, as well as the common interests such as energy security, sustainability, and market integration. Together, we can overcome challenges, create new opportunities, and ensure a safer, more prosperous energy future for all.”