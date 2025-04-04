Minister Junghietu Highlights Moldova's Commitment To Southern Gas Corridor And Renewable Future
Noting that natural gas will remain an essential part of Moldova's energy structure, the Moldovan Energy Minister added: “This will expand our renewable energy opportunities. Therefore, we would like the vertical corridor to develop, as it is a key project for Moldova's energy future. In general, the continuous diversification of supply sources, including imports from Azerbaijan, will allow us to meet our energy demands. Moldova is fully committed to the Southern Gas Corridor, as well as the common interests such as energy security, sustainability, and market integration. Together, we can overcome challenges, create new opportunities, and ensure a safer, more prosperous energy future for all.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment