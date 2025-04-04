AFU: Kharkiv Direction Not Current Priority For Russians, But Situation May Change

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kharkiv direction of the front is not currently a priority for Russian troops, but the situation may change.

According to Ukrinform, the spokesman for the Kharkiv operational and tactical group Pavlo Shamshyn said this on television.

“The Kharkiv direction is not currently a priority for them [Russians], but this does not mean that the situation cannot change in the future,” Shamshyn said.

According to him, in the Kharkiv sector of the frontline, the occupants suffer daily losses from 50 to more than 100 people. A small number of assault actions are also recorded.

“This is due to the fact that the Russians realized that they do not have much prospect in the Kharkiv sector , because when they came here for the second time in May 2024, they concentrated very large forces: several armies, several corps, and the 90th Tank Division. They had much more ambitious goals than what they have achieved so far. They are actually stuck in the ruins of Vovchansk, near the village of Lyptsi, and are now trying to attack, but by inertia,” the spokesman said.

However, Shamshyn noted that the small number of assaults should not be underestimated.

“They are accumulating a certain human potential, and when they accumulate it in sufficient numbers, they attack. On such days, their losses are usually 100 people or more. As a rule, about 50-60 people are irretrievable losses, the rest are sanitary losses,” he said.

As Ukrinform reported, as of Friday morning, the operational situation in Kharkiv region has not changed significantly, the enemy made four unsuccessful attempts to assault in the area of Vovchans and towards Kamianka.