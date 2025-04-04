Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drone Attack Damages Regional Council Building In Dnipro

Drone Attack Damages Regional Council Building In Dnipro


2025-04-04 08:11:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The building of the regional council in Dnipro was damaged as a result of an attack by Russian drones that took place at night.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="mykola_lukashuk/18128" data-width="100%"></script>

“The building of the regional council was damaged as a result of a night attack by the Shahed in Dnipro,” the message reads.

There were no casualties. Lukashuk added that the building is planned to be restored.

Read also: Two injured in Russian drone attack on car in Kherson

The relevant services of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council are making every effort to promptly eliminate the consequences of the strike and ensure the uninterrupted operation of the Regional Council.

Earlier it was reported that a massive attack by Russian drones caused damag in Dnipro and the suburbs. Three people were injured.

MENAFN04042025000193011044ID1109390616

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search