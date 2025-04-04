Drone Attack Damages Regional Council Building In Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The building of the regional council in Dnipro was damaged as a result of an attack by Russian drones that took place at night.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="mykola_lukashuk/18128" data-width="100%"></script>

“The building of the regional council was damaged as a result of a night attack by the Shahed in Dnipro,” the message reads.

There were no casualties. Lukashuk added that the building is planned to be restored.

The relevant services of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council are making every effort to promptly eliminate the consequences of the strike and ensure the uninterrupted operation of the Regional Council.

Earlier it was reported that a massive attack by Russian drones caused damag in Dnipro and the suburbs. Three people were injured.