Motorola Appoints Gagandeep Bedi As Head Of Marketing - Motorola Mobility India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 4th March 2025: Motorola Mobility India is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gagandeep Bedi as the Head of Marketing for Motorola India. In this pivotal role, Mr. Bedi will report directly to Mr. Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, Motorola Asia Pacific and lead the brand's marketing strategies across the Indian market. As Motorola continues to redefine the landscape of the Indian smartphone industry with groundbreaking innovations and disruptive product launches, this strategic appointment further reinforces the company's commitment to excellence. Mr. Bedi's leadership will play a key role in driving Motorola's growth journey in the Indian market.
With over 17 years of experience, he has successfully launched and scaled brands, crafted integrated marketing strategies, driven business growth through innovative go-to-market strategies along with leading major product and campaign rollouts across technology, telecommunications, retail, and other sectors. He has previously held leadership roles at Infinix & Tecno Mobile (Transsion Holdings), Beetel, Reliance Jio, Bharti Retail, Samsung and more.
Commenting on the new appointment Mr. Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, Motorola APAC said,“As we continue to expand our presence in India, I am excited to welcome Gagandeep Bedi to the team. India is a key growth market for us in Asia Pacific and we are committed to grow aspiration and desire for our brand in the market. With Gagandeep's deep expertise in brand strategy, go-to-market strategies, and brand transformation, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in propelling our brand to new heights.”
Sharing his views, Mr. Gagandeep Bedi, Head of Marketing, Motorola Mobility India said: "I am thrilled to join Motorola at such an exciting time in its growth journey. Motorola is an iconic brand with a strong legacy of innovation, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to further strengthen its market presence in India. With a rapidly evolving consumer landscape, I am eager to drive impactful marketing strategies, enhance brand engagement, and contribute to the brand's continued success in the country.”
Motorola has been registering exceptional growth in India over the past 2 years with double digit premium to market growth and triple digit growth YoY over the last 3 quarters. This consistent growth underscores the rising consumer confidence and increasing market acceptance of Motorola's innovative offerings. Positioned for sustained expansion, Motorola remains focused on enhancing user experience and strengthening its market presence further.
About Motorola & Lenovo
Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.
