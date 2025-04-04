RSAC Unveils Keynote Speaker Slate For RSACTM 2025 Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) RSACTM Conference is where the cybersecurity community convenes and contributes to critical conversations to help create a safer society. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn new skills and brush up on the latest trends while experiencing unique perspectives and inspiring real-life stories. Similar to previous years, the Conference will support two keynote stages, with the West Stage featuring sponsor keynotes, panels, and esteemed guest speakers in Moscone West, and the newly located Yerba Buena Center of the Arts (YBCA) Keynotes, presenting highly coveted sessions from industry experts. Keynote stages open on Monday, April 28, and run through Thursday, May 1.

Two-time NBA Half of Famer, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist Earvin "Magic" Johnson along with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Ron Howard and his daughter, actor and director Bryce Dallas Howard, are slated to bring their life experiences to the West Stage. For the closing celebration, DJ Irie and Jazz Mafia will help to entertain attendees and set the stage for Award-Winning Actor, Singer & Comedian Jamie Foxx to close out the week, in conversation with Hugh Thompson, RSAC's Executive Chairman.

"Many voices, One community is the theme for this year's Conference and it couldn't be more fitting based on our amazing lineup of keynote speakers from all walks of life," said Linda Gray Martin , Senior Vice President, RSAC TM Conference. "We're excited to bring our attendees a new keynote venue, as we expand our campus into the beautiful Yerba Buena Center of the Arts that will allow for more content and programming throughout the week."

To accommodate those who would like to view and engage with content online, RSACTM Conference offers an On Demand Pass, which provides individuals access to West Stage Keynote live streaming plus session content from the traditional tracks within four hours of a session running live at the Conference. For more information, please review the passes and rates page .

Current keynote speakers at RSACTM 2025 Conference include:



Dmitri Alperovitch , Executive Chairman, Silverado Policy Accelerator

Dr. Edward Amoroso , Founder & CEO and Research Professor, TAG and NYU

Charles Blauner , President, Cyber Aegis LLC

Alexei Bulazel , Special Assistant to the President and NSC Senior Director for Cyber

Cryptographers' Panel: Whitfield Diffie , Honorary Fellow, Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge; Ed Felten , Co-founder and Chief Scientist, Offchain Labs; Raluca Ada Popa , Associate Professor, UC Berkeley; Adi Shamir , Borman Professor of Computer Science, The Weizmann Institute, Israel; Vinod Vaikuntanathan , Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Tal Rabin , Senior Principal Applied Scientist and Professor, AWS, UPenn (Moderator)

Kirsten Davies , Founder & 3x Fortune 500 CISO, Institute for Cyber

Jen Easterly , Former Director, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

John Fokker , Head of Threat Intelligence, Trellix

Jamie Foxx , Award-Winning Actor, Singer & Comedian

Tom Gillis , SVP & GM, Security, Data Center, Internet & Cloud Infrastructure Group, Cisco

Ken Gonzalez , Managing Director, NightDragon

Mike Horn , SVP & GM, Security Products, Splunk, a Cisco Company

Bryce Dallas Howard , Actor and Director

Ron Howard , Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker

Chris Inglis , Former US National Cyber Director, MITRE Trustee

Nadir Izrael , CTO & Co-Founder, Armis

Vasu Jakkal , Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security

Earvin "Magic" Johnson , 2x NBA Hall of Famer, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist

Rob Joyce , Venture Partner, DataTribe

Sandra Joyce , VP, Google Threat Intelligence, Google Cloud

Arik Kleinstein , Managing Director, Glilot Capital Partners

Chris Krebs , Chief Intelligence and Public Policy Officer, SentinelOne

George Kurtz , CEO & Founder, CrowdStrike

Robert M. Lee , CEO & Founder, Dragos, Inc.

Jade Leung , CTO, UK AI Security Institute

Kevin Mandia , Founder & General Partner, Ballistic Ventures

Craig Newmark , Founder & CSR, Craig Newmark Philanthropies (Craigslist Founder)

Jeetu Patel , EVP & Chief Product Officer, Cisco

Nicole Perlroth , Cybersecurity Author, Investor & Advisor, Silver Buckshot Ventures

Matt Radolec , Vice President, Incident Response & Cloud Operations, Varonis

Daniel Rohrer , VP, Software Product Security, Architecture and Research, NVIDIA

Jim Routh , Chief Trust Officer, Saviynt

Vivian Schiller , Vice President & Executive Director, Aspen Digital, Aspen Institute

Michael S. Schmidt , Reporter, New York Times and Co-Creator & Executive Producer, Zero Day

Bruce Schneier , Security Technologist, Researcher, and Lecturer, Inrupt, Inc.

Michael Sentonas , President, CrowdStrike

Ram Shankar Siva Kumar , Data Cowboy, Microsoft; Harvard

Jon Swartz , Senior Reporter, Techstrong Group

The SANS Institute Panel: Heather Barnhart , DFIR Curriculum Lead, SANS Institute and Senior Director, Cellebrite; Tim Conway , ICS Curriculum Lead, SANS Institute; Rob T. Lee , Chief of Research & Head of Faculty, SANS Institute; Joshua Wright , Faculty Fellow and Senior Technical Director, SANS Institute and Counter Hack Innovations; and Ed Skoudis , President, SANS Technology Institute College (Moderator)

Dr. Hugh Thompson , Executive Chairman & RSAC Conference Program Committee Chair, RSAC

Mark Thurmond , Chief Operating Officer & Co-CEO, Tenable

Kiersten Todt , President, Wondros

Chenxi Wang , General Partner, Rain Capital Tomer Weingarten , CEO, Co-Founder, SentinelOne

For more information about the keynote program and to stay up to date with what's happening at RSACTM 2025 Conference, please visit our website at .

RSACTM 2025 Conference will take place April 28 - May 1, 2025, in San Francisco at the Moscone Center.

About R SAC

As the cybersecurity industry's convening authority, RSAC brings together diverse minds to exchange perspectives, knowledge, and ideas. RSAC provides the world's leading platform for uniting and advancing the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. RSAC is at the cutting edge of cybersecurity innovation and education. The company's flagship event, RSACTM Conference, is the largest and most influential global gathering in cybersecurity. RSAC gives cybersecurity professionals a platform to connect and grow. To learn more, visit .

About R SACTM Conference

RSACTM Conference is the largest and most influential Conference in the cybersecurity industry. Today, under the expanded RSAC brand, the Conference is central to a larger mission that unites the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. To learn more, visit .

