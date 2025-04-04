RSAC Unveils Keynote Speaker Slate For RSACTM 2025 Conference
Two-time NBA Half of Famer, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist Earvin "Magic" Johnson along with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Ron Howard and his daughter, actor and director Bryce Dallas Howard, are slated to bring their life experiences to the West Stage. For the closing celebration, DJ Irie and Jazz Mafia will help to entertain attendees and set the stage for Award-Winning Actor, Singer & Comedian Jamie Foxx to close out the week, in conversation with Hugh Thompson, RSAC's Executive Chairman.
"Many voices, One community is the theme for this year's Conference and it couldn't be more fitting based on our amazing lineup of keynote speakers from all walks of life," said Linda Gray Martin , Senior Vice President, RSAC TM Conference. "We're excited to bring our attendees a new keynote venue, as we expand our campus into the beautiful Yerba Buena Center of the Arts that will allow for more content and programming throughout the week."
To accommodate those who would like to view and engage with content online, RSACTM Conference offers an On Demand Pass, which provides individuals access to West Stage Keynote live streaming plus session content from the traditional tracks within four hours of a session running live at the Conference. For more information, please review the passes and rates page .
Current keynote speakers at RSACTM 2025 Conference include:
Dmitri Alperovitch , Executive Chairman, Silverado Policy Accelerator
Dr. Edward Amoroso , Founder & CEO and Research Professor, TAG and NYU
Charles Blauner , President, Cyber Aegis LLC
Alexei Bulazel , Special Assistant to the President and NSC Senior Director for Cyber
Cryptographers' Panel: Whitfield Diffie , Honorary Fellow, Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge; Ed Felten , Co-founder and Chief Scientist, Offchain Labs; Raluca Ada Popa , Associate Professor, UC Berkeley; Adi Shamir , Borman Professor of Computer Science, The Weizmann Institute, Israel; Vinod Vaikuntanathan , Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Tal Rabin , Senior Principal Applied Scientist and Professor, AWS, UPenn (Moderator)
Kirsten Davies , Founder & 3x Fortune 500 CISO, Institute for Cyber
Jen Easterly , Former Director, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
John Fokker , Head of Threat Intelligence, Trellix
Jamie Foxx , Award-Winning Actor, Singer & Comedian
Tom Gillis , SVP & GM, Security, Data Center, Internet & Cloud Infrastructure Group, Cisco
Ken Gonzalez , Managing Director, NightDragon
Mike Horn , SVP & GM, Security Products, Splunk, a Cisco Company
Bryce Dallas Howard , Actor and Director
Ron Howard , Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker
Chris Inglis , Former US National Cyber Director, MITRE Trustee
Nadir Izrael , CTO & Co-Founder, Armis
Vasu Jakkal , Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security
Earvin "Magic" Johnson , 2x NBA Hall of Famer, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist
Rob Joyce , Venture Partner, DataTribe
Sandra Joyce , VP, Google Threat Intelligence, Google Cloud
Arik Kleinstein , Managing Director, Glilot Capital Partners
Chris Krebs , Chief Intelligence and Public Policy Officer, SentinelOne
George Kurtz , CEO & Founder, CrowdStrike
Robert M. Lee , CEO & Founder, Dragos, Inc.
Jade Leung , CTO, UK AI Security Institute
Kevin Mandia , Founder & General Partner, Ballistic Ventures
Craig Newmark , Founder & CSR, Craig Newmark Philanthropies (Craigslist Founder)
Jeetu Patel , EVP & Chief Product Officer, Cisco
Nicole Perlroth , Cybersecurity Author, Investor & Advisor, Silver Buckshot Ventures
Matt Radolec , Vice President, Incident Response & Cloud Operations, Varonis
Daniel Rohrer , VP, Software Product Security, Architecture and Research, NVIDIA
Jim Routh , Chief Trust Officer, Saviynt
Vivian Schiller , Vice President & Executive Director, Aspen Digital, Aspen Institute
Michael S. Schmidt , Reporter, New York Times and Co-Creator & Executive Producer, Zero Day
Bruce Schneier , Security Technologist, Researcher, and Lecturer, Inrupt, Inc.
Michael Sentonas , President, CrowdStrike
Ram Shankar Siva Kumar , Data Cowboy, Microsoft; Harvard
Jon Swartz , Senior Reporter, Techstrong Group
The SANS Institute Panel: Heather Barnhart , DFIR Curriculum Lead, SANS Institute and Senior Director, Cellebrite; Tim Conway , ICS Curriculum Lead, SANS Institute; Rob T. Lee , Chief of Research & Head of Faculty, SANS Institute; Joshua Wright , Faculty Fellow and Senior Technical Director, SANS Institute and Counter Hack Innovations; and Ed Skoudis , President, SANS Technology Institute College (Moderator)
Dr. Hugh Thompson , Executive Chairman & RSAC Conference Program Committee Chair, RSAC
Mark Thurmond , Chief Operating Officer & Co-CEO, Tenable
Kiersten Todt , President, Wondros
Chenxi Wang , General Partner, Rain Capital
Tomer Weingarten , CEO, Co-Founder, SentinelOne
For more information about the keynote program and to stay up to date with what's happening at RSACTM 2025 Conference, please visit our website at .
RSACTM 2025 Conference will take place April 28 - May 1, 2025, in San Francisco at the Moscone Center.
