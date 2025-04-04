Vortex Hires CIPP Quality Expert Rob Stensby To Manage Vericure® Curing Monitoring System

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The addition of Rob, and his personal experience with VeriCure in the field, is exactly what we need to drive home the real value of the VeriCure system as a liner installation quality improvement tool," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "And, bringing it under the United Felts business is yet another step closer to the overall goal of delivering a high-quality total value package for the CIPP business," he added.

Matt Timberlake, President of United Felts also said: "This move aligns with our mission of improving the overall United Felts customer experience by improving on our product quality, not only from a manufacturing perspective, but through the installation process as well." Accessibility also played a key role in this decision. "VeriCure control boxes and fiberoptic cable will be available at all of our United Wetout® facilities and warehouses across the U.S.," he added.

Stensby has worked in practically every corner of the country and with some of the nation's largest cities, helping them with their most challenging trenchless rehab projects. "I'm excited for this new role and looking forward to bringing to light the true value and benefit of VeriCure," he said. Stensby has spent his entire career evaluating trenchless products and integrating quality control systems to maximize their value by implementing improved operational controls and process improvement. "VeriCure is not just a cure monitoring system, we can make adjustments to our installation equipment, curing schedules, and other processes based on the analytics the system gives us," said Stensby.

About Vortex Companies

Celebrating 10 years, the Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, offering advanced technologies and turnkey services to cost-effectively renew municipal, industrial, and commercial systems. With one of the most diverse portfolios in the industry, Vortex provides solutions including manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings, CIPP liners and resins, sewer robotics, and high-speed drain cleaning tools.

Operating across 27 locations worldwide, Vortex is committed to delivering innovative, cost-effective infrastructure renewal solutions, backed by experienced and highly trained personnel. For more information, visit .

About United Felts

United Felts is a leading supplier of Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) in the Americas, dedicated to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. With over 210 million feet of manufactured tube, the company remains committed to excellence. To meet growing demand, United Felts has expanded to nine strategically located United Wetout® facilities, enhancing lead times and delivery efficiency. Through complete vertical integration-from raw materials to installation-ready liners-United Felts ensures reliability and precision, living up to its ethos: "UNITED TO DELIVER BIG."

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Vortex Companies