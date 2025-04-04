Definitive Healthcare Corp. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
Each of the awards is subject to the terms and conditions of Definitive Healthcare's 2023 Inducement Plan (the“Plan”) and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.
Mr. Moyer's RSUs will vest as follows, subject to Mr. Moyer's continued employment through each such date: (i) 25% will vest on April 1, 2026; (ii) the remainder will vest in quarterly installments equal to 6.25% of the total RSUs over the subsequent 3 years, until fully vested.
About Definitive Healthcare
At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow's healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com .
Investor Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR for Definitive Healthcare
646-277-1251
Media Contact:
Bethany Swackhamer
