PKF Investment Banking Closes Sale Of Quality Controls, Inc. To United Flow Technologies

The transaction highlights PKF Investment Banking's ability to maximize value in a negotiated deal

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF Investment Banking, the investment banking affiliate and subsidiary of PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, announced today that it represented Quality Controls, Inc. ("Quality Controls") in the sale of its business to United Flow Technologies ("UFT"), a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G. Capital").

"We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this highly synergistic transaction. Serving as the exclusive financial advisors to Quality Controls highlights how PKF Investment Banking can add significant value at any stage of the M&A process," said Alberto Sinesi, Director at PKF Investment Banking. "We are proud to have guided our client through this critical process and helped position them for continued future growth."

Headquartered in Waldwick, NJ, and founded in 1992, Quality Controls is an industry-leading manufacturer's representative and stocking distributor for valve and valve automation, process equipment and process instrumentation. Quality Controls offers a wide range of products and services for industries encompassing power, water, wastewater, chemical, refining and HVAC, amongst others.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, UFT is a market leader in process and equipment solutions for the municipal and industrial water and wastewater markets. Established by H.I.G. Capital in July 2021, UFT is dedicated to building a market-leading company through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. With a focus on innovation, excellence and customer service, UFT delivers high-quality products and services that drive long-term value for clients across the United States.

"The PKF Investment Banking team provided thoughtful advice throughout the entire process and always had our best interest at heart," said David Castellano, President of Quality Controls. "Looking back, it was the absolute right decision to engage PKF Investment Banking even though we already had offers from very capable acquirers. We are thrilled to be joining UFT and look forward to building a bright future together."

About PKF Investment Banking

PKF O'Connor Davies Capital LLC (DBA PKF Investment Banking) is a subsidiary and investment banking affiliate of PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC. Whether a business owner is ready to sell the company or seeking growth through acquisition, our investment banking team is committed and credentialed to help owners achieve their objectives. PKF Investment Banking provides guidance through every step of the process and brings the expertise to enhance certainty to close – while always staying focused on maximizing the value derived from the transaction.

With deep expertise in and a dedicated focus on the lower middle market, the PKF Investment Banking team has completed over 300 M&A engagements in North America and abroad throughout their careers. The firm has extensive experience partnering with business owners across a broad range of industries, encompassing business and professional services, consumer and food & beverage, distribution, diversified industrials and software/IT services among others. For more information, visit .

Securities-related transactions are processed through an unaffiliated broker-dealer, Burch & Company, Inc.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod , and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .

SOURCE PKF O'Connor Davies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED