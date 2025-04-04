First Song ‘Shilpi Yevaro’ From Director Caarthick Raju’S ‘Single’ Released

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 4 (IANS) The makers of director Caarthick Raju's upcoming entertainer 'Single', featuring actor Sree Vishnu in the lead, on Friday released the first single of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film is being produced by Vidya Koppineedi, Bhanu Pratapa, and Riyaz Chowdary under the banners of Kalya Films and the prestigious Geetha Arts.

With the movie being slated for release this summer, the makers kickstarted the promotions by releasing the first single from the film.

The single, called 'Shilpi Yevaro', has been set to tune by Vishal Chandrashekar. The song is a soulful romantic melody that beautifully blends classic and contemporary elements, showcasing Vishal Chandrashekar's versatility as a music director.

The lyrics, penned by Shreemani, add to the charm of the song. The song has the protagonist, Sree Vishnu, expressing his admiration for the beauty of the two special women in his life-- Ketika Sharma and Ivana.

One other factor that adds to the song's appeal is the soulful rendition by Yazin Nizar. In addition to the original visuals, the song features captivating animated sequences, capturing the elation and excitement of Sree Vishnu's character.

The song manages to strike an instant connection with audiences, particularly with the youth. Its catchy rhythm, modern vibe, and relatable theme are likely to make it highly likeable to those from the younger generation.

The film has cinematography by R Velraj, while National Award winning editor K L Praveen handles the editing. Chandrika Gorrepati is the art director of this full-fledged entertainer that promises a lot of laughs.

The film Single is gearing up for a worldwide release on May 9 this year.