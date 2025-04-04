Over Rs. 230 Cr Allocated For National Tele Mental Health Programme Since 2022: Centre

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The Centre on Friday informed the Parliament that it has allocated more than Rs 230 crore for the National Tele Mental Health Programme (NTMHP) in the last three years.

Launched on October 10, 2022, NTMHP functions as the digital arm of the District Mental Health Programme to provide universal access to equitable, accessible, affordable, and quality mental health care.

The Tele-MANAS Cells, under NTMHP, which provides 24x7 tele-mental health counselling services via a toll-free number (14416) set up across the country, have so far handled more than 20,05,000 calls, said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav.

Till April 1, "36 States/ UTs have set up 53 Tele-MANAS Cells. Tele-MANAS services are available in 20 languages based on language opted by States. More than 20,05,000 calls have been handled on the helpline number,” said Jadhav in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

“Over Rs. 230 crore have been allocated by the government for NTMHP in last three years,” he added.

The MoS noted that NTMHP aims to exponentially scale up the reach of mental health services across India by setting up a 24x7 tele-mental health facility in each State and UT.

The programme also aims to implement a full-fledged mental health service network that, in addition to counselling, provides integrated medical and psychosocial interventions to vulnerable groups.

Towards this, a dedicated Tele-MANAS Cell has been established at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune to extend tele-mental health assistance and support to all Armed Forces service personnel and their dependents.

Further, Jadhav noted that the Government is also taking steps to strengthen mental healthcare services at the primary healthcare level.

"More than 1.75 lakh Sub Health Centres (SHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) have been upgraded to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs,” he said.

Mental health services have also been added to the package of services under Comprehensive Primary Health Care provided at these Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.